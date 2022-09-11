ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man shot to death in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

