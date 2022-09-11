Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
Crash, shooting on I-75 near Cincinnati sends 2 to area hospitals, police say
CINCINNATI — Two people in Cincinnati were taken to the hospital after a crash and shooting on northbound I-75 shut down part of the highway, according to a report from our news partners at WCPO. Officers said people were shooting at each other on I-75 and multiples car were...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
Fox 19
Man shot to death in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say. Nais McVay, 24, was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Middletown police investigating fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of gunshots. Authorities say a person, later...
WKRC
Police identify 2 people killed in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police announced Thursday they have identified the two people who were killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers found Jason and Rachel Madden dead on Wednesday. The two were apparently a couple. Authorities say they believe Jason killed Rachel, before driving away from...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Community helps identify carjacker hours after Blue Ash police take to Facebook
After hitting a dead end in a near two-week investigation, Blue Ash police said they received 'the most tips we’ve ever had' to identify a carjacker spooted on a security camera at the BP gas station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother facing charges after second child dies as result of co-sleeping
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters office said the child died in June as a result of co-sleeping. Deter's office said Hunter had another child who died from the same...
Man dead after shooting in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN — A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown Tuesday night. Crews were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street around 8:30 p.m. for a call of gunshots, according to Middletown police. >> 1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Three years after four members of a West Chester family were killed, suspect set to stand trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — After waiting more than three years, a West Chester man accused of murdering his wife and three other family members is about to go on trial. Gurpreet Singh was back in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday afternoon for a final scheduled hearing before the trial starts on Oct. 3.
'It's really scary': Neighbors concerned after Middletown man found fatally shot
A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown, police said. At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about gunshots in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
Fox 19
Avondale shooting investigation underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
WKRC
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old child in Colerain Township
The Indiana woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old son with autism on a dark road in Colerain Township has pleaded guilty to child endangerment.
Increased PD presence at Independence school after online school shooting rumor
There will be an increased police presence at Simon Kenton High School in Independence after the discovery of a potential school shooting rumor circulating on social media.
WKRC
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County. According to sources, a woman was killed by man who then drove away from the scene and killed himself. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating but no names have been released.
Comments / 6