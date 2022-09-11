Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
WKRC
Man dies after shooting in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
WKRC
Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
Cincinnati: Police Are Investigating A Early Shooting In Avondale
WKRC
Police searching for missing Hillsboro man with dementia
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
WKRC
Police searching for endangered missing man
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
Fox 19
Avondale shooting investigation underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
WKRC
Police identify 2 people killed in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police announced Thursday they have identified the two people who were killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officers found Jason and Rachel Madden dead on Wednesday. The two were apparently a couple. Authorities say they believe Jason killed Rachel, before driving away from...
WKRC
Local mother faces involuntary manslaughter charge after second cosleeping death of a baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the death of her baby in June. This was the second baby Brooke Hunter lost due to co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office. On June 22, her baby died. Investigators determined the infant died...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
WKRC
Middletown woman accused of killing sister found not guilty by reason of insanity
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman who was accused of killing her sister was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Thursday. A Butler County Jury previously indicted Monica Pennington on charges of murder and assault. She told Middletown police the October shooting death of her sister,...
Woman dies more than a month after Northside hit-and-run
A 35-year-old woman died more than a month after being hit by a car in Northside. On the night of July 29, Sarah Sweeney and her father were walking in Northside when they were struck.
Stolen vehicle tracked to Dayton-area, involved in pursuit; police looking to ID suspect
BLUE ASH — The Blue Ash Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit in the Dayton-area. According to Blue Ash police, an auto robbery happened at the BP station at 6151...
Fox 19
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex
Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
WKRC
A teacher's fight to clear his name
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teacher's battle: accused of sexual misconduct with a student. But what happens to your life when the claims are false?. An exclusive interview as a teacher fights to clear his name. Local 12 investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m.
WKRC
Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
WKRC
1 dead after 3-vehicle highway crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene on I-75 South near the State Route 122 exit around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf was driving when he lost...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck, killed in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning as she tried to cross a Clinton County road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany Wiget, 33, was crossing SR 73 near SR 380 just before 6 a.m. She was struck by a vehicle heading west on SR 73.
