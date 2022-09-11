ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Man dies after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street after someone heard gunshots at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found the victim Nais McVay. McVay was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Driver suspected of crashing into Westwood Walmart appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The driver accused of crashing into the Westwood Walmart while on drugs appeared in court. Christopher Caylor was arraigned on OVI, driving under suspension and vandalism charges. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 14, Caylor was allegedly driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for missing Hillsboro man with dementia

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - Police in Highland County are asking for help locating an endangered missing man. Eighty-three-year-old Bradley Bourne, who has dementia, left his home on Storer Lane in Hillsboro Thursday around 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. He was driving a gray 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix with an Ohio license plate number reading HFY5887.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Police searching for endangered missing man

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing man out of Walnut Hills. Michael Fannon, 68, was last seen in the Walnut Hills area on Sept. 2. He's 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his left eye.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale. A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 flown to the hospital after motorcycle crash in Butler County

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A motorcycle passenger is dead and the driver was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital after a crash in Butler County. Emergency crews were called to the motorcycle crash on Cincinnati-Brookville Road near Hamilton Cleves Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Butler County deputies...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add...
WKRC

A teacher's fight to clear his name

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teacher's battle: accused of sexual misconduct with a student. But what happens to your life when the claims are false?. An exclusive interview as a teacher fights to clear his name. Local 12 investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Drunk driver who killed man, injured 2 women in crash sentenced to 5 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A judge Tuesday sent a drunk driver to prison for five years for killing a man in a crash. Arnell Moller pleaded guilty in August to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault. He was speeding in August 2020 when he struck three people standing on a sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in South Fairmount.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead after 3-vehicle highway crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Warren County Thursday. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene on I-75 South near the State Route 122 exit around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf was driving when he lost...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck, killed in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning as she tried to cross a Clinton County road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany Wiget, 33, was crossing SR 73 near SR 380 just before 6 a.m. She was struck by a vehicle heading west on SR 73.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Community Policy