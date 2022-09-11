ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

USF dominates Minot State in home opener

By Sean Bower
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls Football team improved to 2-0 with a dominant 34-0 shutout of Minot State in their home opener.

Thuro Reisdorfer capped off the Cougars opening drive with one of his two rushing touchdowns to put USF up 7-0. He’d finish with 147 yards rushing on 27 attempts in the game.

After extending their lead to 10-0, the USF offense struck again, as Dylan Rudningen raced around and past the Beaver defense on his way in for the Cougars second touchdown of the quarter to make it 17-0.

They’d add a field goal in the 2nd quarter to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.

Then the second half was more of the same, as USF found the end zone two more times en route to the 34-0 victory.

USF’s defense was equally dominant. They recorded 6 sacks on the day and limited Minot State to just 88 total yards. The Cougars have now recorded 14 sacks between their first two games.

USF will be back in action on September 17 th as they hit the road to take on Concordia-St. Paul.

SDSU new helmets shine behind JFPA vision

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – This past weekend the South Dakota State Jackrabbits welcomed UC Davis into town. The Jacks would walk away victorious and that’s nothing new, they’ve now won 12 straight home openers. But while the result on the field was status quo, their jerseys were anything but. “We always buy them small things […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

High School Volleyball Media Poll – September 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. CLASS AA O’Gorman (16) 3-0 80 1 Harrisburg 8-0 60 2 Pierre 8-0 45 4 S.F. Washington 3-1 29 5 Huron […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Augie holds off Bemidji State, 30-29

The No. 19 Augustana football team held off the Bemidji State Beavers, 30-29, in the home opener Saturday inside Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Augustana is now 2-0 in 2022 while Bemidji State, who entered the season ranked inside the top-20, falls to 0-2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USD Volleyball downs UNC Bears in five set

Elizabeth Juhnke’s fifth double-double of 23 kills and 23 digs combined with Madison Harms’ career-high 23 kills led South Dakota to a 3-2 victory over Northern Colorado in the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night. Scores went 25-21, 14-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.
VERMILLION, SD
