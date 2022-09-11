Read full article on original website
Related
westportlocal.com
Westport Jewel Wakeman Town Farm Hosts 10th Annual Harvest Fest Fundraiser
The weather gods smiled on the event planners for Saturday night’s 10th annual Harvest Fest celebration with unseasonably warm temps and a Harvest Moon. This annual fundraiser allows the Wakeman Farm team to raise money for annual programs and scholarships, as well as a long-awaited barn renovation. The tickets sold out within hours, and more than 270 guests enjoyed a fun stations-style cocktail party, featuring food by local vendors including Barcelona Wine Bar, The Spread, Nit Noi Providions, Milestone Restaurant, Herbaceous Catering, Marcia Selden Catering and Tony Pizza Napolitano.
westportlocal.com
10th Annual Slice of Saugatuck Wows Westport Again
The 10th anniversary of the Slice of Saugatuck Festival was well attended under sunny skies. Over 2000 people came to taste and see what Westport's second downtown had to offer. 7 bands were playing in every corner of the neighborhood, 4 bouncy houses were filled with excited children and people strolled the streets enjoying samples of food from two dozen eateries.
The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever Is this Weekend
I must admit that I had kind of a lazy summer. I really didn’t do a whole lot of anything, and to be truthful, that’s just fine with me. One thing I did do, and have done every summer for years, is to go to yard sales. Even though there is nothing I need, I still love to go to a good yard sale. You never know when you’ll spot a treasure that you didn’t know you needed but now love. Or maybe even get a great buy on something worth way more than they’re asking.
westportlocal.com
Thousands Pay Tribute To Those We Lost On 9/11 With the 21st CT United Motorcycle Ride Throughout Fairfield County On Sunday, 9/11/22
After leaving Sherwood Island at around 11:30 AM riders traveled approximately 60 miles through Wilton (Georgetown), Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, and Fairfield, before arriving at Seaside Park in Bridgeport at about 2:00 PM where they gathered for a lunch provided by ride sponsors including Vazzy's restaurants. The riders thrilled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
westportlocal.com
Catching A "Lift" At The Slice Of Saugatuck
One visitor to Saturday's Slice Of Saugatuck got a "lift" from Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, right, and one of the Board Of Directors for the Catch A Lift Fund, Andrew Berman. Both men are veterans and Berman's organization was founded to support and aid in the recovery of U.S. Servicemen dealing with the effects of involvement in military conflicts.
westportlocal.com
Westport Fire Department, Southern Connecticut Gas, Westport Public Works End Gas Leak
At 10:02 AM, the Westport Fire Department received a call from contractors working at 136 Main Street for an odor of gas in the building. Arriving firefighters found an active gas leak inside the building filling with natural gas. Along with 136 Main Street, the neighboring buildings on Main Street...
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Truck Collision in Hudson Valley on Sunday
A 25-year-old Hudson Valley resident is dead and another driver was hospitalized after two early-morning accidents on Sunday. Just after midnight on September 11, there were two separate accidents in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County Truck Crash. A report of a rollover accident came in after 1:30am on Sunday. Witnesses...
NBC New York
Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area
Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
Comments / 0