Toronto Review: Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

By Damon Wise
 5 days ago
It beggars belief that what started out as an idle thought — to continue the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc, the world’s “greatest detective” — has resulted not in just the inevitable franchise placeholder but one of the most exciting, funny and downright enjoyable movies of the year. Shrewdly cast, it boasts one of the most brilliant screenplays of the year, not just in terms of its exquisite, laugh-out-loud dialogue and satirical barbs at pop culture but in the meticulous, meta plotting of a traditional whodunnit that keeps the mind ticking over from start to finish. Unusually for a recent Netflix presentation, hardly a minute is wasted, and it’s no surprise that a Christmas release is planned for an intelligent crowd-pleaser that hits a bull’s-eye with every beat.

Director Rian Johnson was quite open about the original Knives Out ‘s influences, and the immediate premise of this sequel — a bunch of friends are summoned to a remote Greek island by an old acquaintance — suggests an homage to the 1973 ocean-bound crime thriller The Last of Sheila , the unlikely and somewhat psychedelic brainchild of scriptwriters Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins. Glass Onion , however, is simply teasing that reference; after it sets sail, it very much becomes its own beast, setting a frenetic kinetic pace that never lets up. This is the Aliens of the Knives Out universe, an exponential iteration of a great concept that by now knows its lead character inside out and is thinking big when it comes to finding a cerebral challenge that is worthy of him.

Here, the host is Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the billionaire owner of the Alpha company, and the friends that gather to sail to his island are a disparate bunch. There’s Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), a politician standing as an independent candidate after losing her Democrat following; Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr), a renowned scientist; Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a former model with her own clothing line; and Duke (Dave Bautista), a men’s rights YouTuber, who arrives with his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline). As they wait on the dock, all are surprised when celebrity sleuth Blanc (Daniel Craig) shows his masked face — the date is 13 May 2020, the height of lockdown — but they are more shocked to see Andi Brown (Janelle Monáe), Bron’s former business partner, with whom there is nothing but bad blood after a bitter court case.

Having sent out sophisticated puzzle boxes (designed by an apprentice of Ricky Jay, apparently), Bron greets his guests when they arrive at the shore. Banksy sculptures await them on the sand, and Bron is idly strumming “Blackbird” on the guitar he claims McCartney wrote it on (note: please see the film before writing in to comment on this). Every 60 minutes we hear the “hourly dong”, specially written for Bron by Philip Glass, and almost everything about his ridiculous hideaway is commercialised and commodified: “This rich people shit is weird,” as one character comments.

Bron has gathered these seemingly random people for a weekend murder-mystery game that will see them investigate his murder. But seeing as all the guests have a good reason to see him dead (they are all, as Andi reveals, addicted to Bron’s “golden titties”), will the game be played out for real? The guessing game starts now, and the twists and turns that follow make Glass Onion near-impossible to review without spoilers, constantly recalibrating — for example, Johnson incorporates a nod to Hitchcock’s Vertigo with incredibly satisfying effect — but crucially never straying too far ahead of its audience.

Key to this is an amplified sense of humor that allows Blanc to blossom in a way that the previous Knives Out would not have allowed: now the character is established, Craig has an indecent amount of fun with him, pushing the Southern caricature to the limit and then exploding it within the first 40 minutes in a spectacular piece of wrong-footing. Following his lead, all the characters are allowed to send themselves up — not least the vacuous Birdie, former cover star of The Face and a Twitterer so reckless that her assistant has to hide her phone. Duke, with his gun-holster shorty trunks, is a wonderfully and similarly brave piece of self-mockery, and a career-high Norton — where exactly has this fantastic actor been lately? — is just the icing on the cake.

This leaves two standouts: Craig, now free of Bond, has finally nailed comedy, revealing previously untapped depths (a scene in which the deadpan Blanc hides behind and between a bronze statue’s buttocks is a mini-masterpiece of silent comedy). But the Ana de Armas award for the second iteration of Knives Out goes to the simply fantastic Monáe who puts in one of the best and most intuitively perfect performances of 2022. The explosive finale may be a little messy but Glass Onion isn’t alone in that, joining Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness as an infectiously joyful romp that skews the self-satisfied pomp and literal stupidity of a world gone truly mad.

Sam Mendes On Making Movie Magic With Olivia Colman And Micheal Ward In ‘Empire Of Light’, And Why A Woman Should Direct The Next James Bond Film

Sam Mendes was writing the screenplay for what would become Empire of Light and he’d hit a wall. He knew he was writing it for Olivia Colman even though they’d never met. Observing her husband’s frustrations with his script, Alison Balsom, an eminent trumpet soloist, suggested he somehow get in touch with Colman in the hope that the actress could excavate him from the rubble of that darned wall. Eventually, Mendes reached Colman (The Favourite) via her agent. They met on Zoom. “Look, I’m writing something for you,” he recalled telling her. They had a gossip, then chatted briefly about the project. “I told...
MOVIES
Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Candace Cameron Bure Sets First Holiday Movie Under Great American Media Deal

Candace Cameron Bure is set to to star in and executive produce A Christmas…Present holiday movie, her first project with Great American Media since signing her deal with the company (then GAC Media) earlier this year. The movie is slated to premiere on the Great American Family network in November. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network’s holiday programming franchise which returns on October 21. It will feature a new slate of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies all day and all night through the end of 2022. In A Christmas…Present, Bure...
MOVIES
Toronto Review: Ethan Hawke And Ewan McGregor In Rodrigo Garcia’s ‘Raymond & Ray’

Rodrigo García’s charming two-hander Raymond & Ray is the double-act we never knew we needed, an unlikely pairing — Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor — in a similarly unexpected comedy from a director better known for gentle female-fronted dramas. Truth be told, Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall was a little big for it (Sundance might have been a better platform), but this TIFF Gala Presentation from Apple Original Films went over well and could well be this year’s indie sleeper, with awards potential for its ensemble cast, and Hawke in particular. The setting doesn’t suggest a barrel of laughs — the uptight...
NFL
