Shocking brawl that featured sickening king hit involved radio shock jock Ray Hadley's son-in-law and Payne Haas' uncle - just a month after the Broncos star's mother was jailed for casino fight
The uncle of Brisbane prop Payne Haas has king-hit 2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley's son-in-law - just a month after the Bronco's star's mum was jailed for a casino fight.
Larry Taufua has been captured on video running 30 metres to throw a punch at Brad Clark during an A Grade match in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition.
Taufua, the uncle of hulking NRL star Payne Haas, has copped has copped a 12 week suspension for the shocking on-field attack on Clark - who is married to shock jock Hadley's daughter Laura.
Clark is a former Canterbury Bulldogs junior who was playing for Dora Creek against Woodberry Warriors at the time of the incident.
He sought medical treatment for concussion the next day and was sent for brain scans. Clark suffered painful headaches for several days afterwards but was cleared of a long-term brain injury.
Larry Taufua and Mark Taufua were both involved in the on-field incident and are the brothers of Haas' mother, who was jailed last month after pleading guilty to punching and spitting at security staff at Star Casino on the Gold Coast.
Uiatu 'Joan' Taufua, 46, had previously been handed a suspended sentence in May 2019 over a violent road rage attack where she verbally and physically attacked a delivery driver.
The video shows both teams being separated by the referee after an initial on-field flare-up. After play is restarted, Clark puts big shot on Mark Taufua - which instigates an all-in brawl and prompts Larry to run in and strike Clark.
Larry, who played junior footy with the Newcastle Knights, was hit with a grade-four striking charge for coming from a distance to become involved in a fight. He was banned for 16 weeks, which was later reduced to 12.
Mark, who played 88 NRL games between 2007-2013, was suspended for three matches for throwing the first punch.
'NSWRL does not tolerate any form of violence,' NSWRL boss David Trodden said.
'It has no place in our game and the charges and suspensions that arose from this incident reflect that stance.'
Dora Creek will play the Woodberry Warriors again this Sunday in the grand final.
