Shocking brawl that featured sickening king hit involved radio shock jock Ray Hadley's son-in-law and Payne Haas' uncle - just a month after the Broncos star's mother was jailed for casino fight

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The uncle of Brisbane prop Payne Haas has king-hit 2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley's son-in-law - just a month after the Bronco's star's mum was jailed for a casino fight.

Larry Taufua has been captured on video running 30 metres to throw a punch at Brad Clark during an A Grade match in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjJ6m_0hqZfwBA00
An all-in brawl between the A Grade match of Dora Creek and the Woodberry Warriors in the Newcastle and Hunter community competition. Larry Taufua ran 30 metres to king-hit Brad Clarke and has copped a 12 week ban
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY32s_0hqZfwBA00
Brad Clark with wife, Laura (daughter of Ray Hadley), and their children. Credit: Facebook.

Taufua, the uncle of hulking NRL star Payne Haas, has copped has copped a 12 week suspension for the shocking on-field attack on Clark - who is married to shock jock Hadley's daughter Laura.

Clark is a former Canterbury Bulldogs junior who was playing for Dora Creek against Woodberry Warriors at the time of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30imZ3_0hqZfwBA00
NRL star Payne Haas (pictured left). Haas' two uncles, Larry and Mark, were involved in the incident

He sought medical treatment for concussion the next day and was sent for brain scans. Clark suffered painful headaches for several days afterwards but was cleared of a long-term brain injury.

Larry Taufua and Mark Taufua were both involved in the on-field incident and are the brothers of Haas' mother, who was jailed last month after pleading guilty to punching and spitting at security staff at Star Casino on the Gold Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hzP5_0hqZfwBA00
Larry Taufua (far left) and Mark Taufua (far right) at a jersey presentation. Credit: Facebook.

Uiatu 'Joan' Taufua, 46, had previously been handed a suspended sentence in May 2019 over a violent road rage attack where she verbally and physically attacked a delivery driver.

The video shows both teams being separated by the referee after an initial on-field flare-up. After play is restarted, Clark puts big shot on Mark Taufua - which instigates an all-in brawl and prompts Larry to run in and strike Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5djW_0hqZfwBA00
2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley's (pictured) son-in-law Brad Clark was king-hit during the bust-up and suffered a concussion and headaches for days afterward. Clark received brain scans, but was cleared of a long-term brain injury

Larry, who played junior footy with the Newcastle Knights, was hit with a grade-four striking charge for coming from a distance to become involved in a fight. He was banned for 16 weeks, which was later reduced to 12.

Mark, who played 88 NRL games between 2007-2013, was suspended for three matches for throwing the first punch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0W7k_0hqZfwBA00
Uiatu 'Joan' Taufua, the mother of Broncos star Payne Haas and sister to Larry and Mark Taufua, was jailed after assaulting security staff at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast

'NSWRL does not tolerate any form of violence,' NSWRL boss David Trodden said.

'It has no place in our game and the charges and suspensions that arose from this incident reflect that stance.'

Dora Creek will play the Woodberry Warriors again this Sunday in the grand final.

