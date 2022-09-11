Read full article on original website
No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road. The space also serves as a church and hair salon. Firefighters are still working to...
New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU
ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
Grieving dad, ‘neighborhood hero’ fatally shot at Mechanicsville sports bar
Terence “Favors” Denson was putting all his energy into improving his Mechanicsville community after losing his 15-year-old son to gun violence in June. But his efforts were halted after he was shot and killed Thursday at a neighborhood bar.
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
1 dead, another injured in Atlanta gas station shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire on people, killing at least one man in what police believe is a targeted shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to reports of shootings near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and School Drive.
Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
A 27-year-old man was recently arrested after Gwinnett County police say he killed a man while street racing in late July.
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits. "It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck...
Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
Prominent Atlanta-based attorney drowns near coastal home
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A prominent Atlanta-based attorney died over the weekend after he drowned near his coastal home. The Brunswick News reports rescue crews pulled 55-year-old Page Pate from the water after he was swept offshore from strong currents off St. Simons Island. Officials said his teen son also got caught in the riptide […]
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
UPDATE: Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski today
Up to 1,000 vehicles are expected to participate in a funeral procession today for Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Randall K...
School bus rear-ended by truck in Gwinnett County; no students on board
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was rear ended by a truck on Wednesday morning, however, no students were on board. The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened at Singleton Road and Harbins Road in Norcross. Neither driver was injured, but the driver of the truck was...
Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
