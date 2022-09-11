ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road. The space also serves as a church and hair salon. Firefighters are still working to...
ATLANTA, GA
New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
ROSWELL, GA
Atlanta, GA
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
CARROLLTON, GA
Prominent Atlanta-based attorney drowns near coastal home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A prominent Atlanta-based attorney died over the weekend after he drowned near his coastal home. The Brunswick News reports rescue crews pulled 55-year-old Page Pate from the water after he was swept offshore from strong currents off St. Simons Island.  Officials said his teen son also got caught in the riptide […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA

