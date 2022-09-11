ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville

St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: Wauseon stifles Metamora Evergreen

Wauseon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Metamora Evergreen 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. Recently on September 6 , Metamora Evergreen squared off with Ottawa Hills in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Abracadabra: Millbury Lake makes Pemberville Eastwood's offense disappear

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Millbury Lake's 2-0 blanking of Pemberville Eastwood at Millbury Lake High on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Millbury Lake opened with a 2-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through...
MILLBURY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Maumee, OH
Education
City
Bryan, OH
Bryan, OH
Sports
Bryan, OH
Education
Maumee, OH
Sports
richlandsource.com

Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon

Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood

An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
NORTHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside

No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy