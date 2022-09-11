Read full article on original website
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville
St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
Dominant defense: Wauseon stifles Metamora Evergreen
Wauseon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Metamora Evergreen 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. Recently on September 6 , Metamora Evergreen squared off with Ottawa Hills in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Abracadabra: Millbury Lake makes Pemberville Eastwood's offense disappear
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Millbury Lake's 2-0 blanking of Pemberville Eastwood at Millbury Lake High on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Millbury Lake opened with a 2-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through...
Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon
Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
