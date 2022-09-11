Read full article on original website
Fruitport falls to Coopersville in three sets
The Fruitport volleyball team had a hard day against OK Conference-Blue foe Coopersville on Thursday evening. The Trojans fell in three sets by scores of 16-25, 8-25 and 13-25. Kayla Kolberg had 16 digs and scored two aces, while Raegan Dykstra added seven digs, five assists and an ace. Gracelynn...
Reethe-Puffer’s Paige Anderson shares top honors at Montague Invitational
The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars claimed the Montague Invitational title on Thursday afternoon as they shot a round of 339. The event was played at Old Channel Trail Golf Course on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Trojans of Traverse City Central finished runner-up with a score of 349...
Hellmann has big night as Mona Shores cruises past Grand rapids Union in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team stayed perfect in OK Conference-Green action with a win against Grand Rapids Union on Thursday evening. The Sailors controlled all three sets with scores of 25-6, 25-9, and 25-20. Kyann Hellmann led the way with 29 assists, five aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made...
Spring Lake falls in three sets to Holland Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team continued to struggle in the OK Conference-Blue with a loss to Holland Christian on Thursday evening. The Lakers battled but fell in three sets (19-25, 16-25, 19-25). Ella Gapczynski led the way with five kills, three aces and two blocks. Kalli Łewkowski added 12 digs...
Jaramillo, Sutton tally hat tricks as Kent City shuts out Tri-County
The Kent City soccer team defeated the Vikings of Tri County on Wednesday in an 8-0 mercy-rule victory. The Eagles scored five goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and ended the game shortly after halftime with their eighth goal. Seniors Jaret Jaramillo and Dylan Sutton had three...
Mona Shores takes top spot at OK Green golf jamboree
The Mona Shores girls golf team escaped with a slim one-point win over the Zeeland West Dux golf team on Wednesday afternoon (187-188). The jamboree was played at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck. Following the Sailors and Dux were Reeths-Puffer, which shot a 229. Zeeland East shot 257, good for...
Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets
The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
Oakridge falls to Shelby in three sets
Oakridge fought hard, and played well but came up short in a three-set loss to visiting Shelby in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers girls volleyball match at home Thursday night. The Eagles fell by just three points in the first set, 22-25 and continued to battle the visiting Tigers point for...
Garcia tallies hat trick in Shelby victory over Oakridge
The Shelby boys soccer team stunned West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Wednesday evening. The Tigers controlled the game and won, 8-1. Mason Garcia led the offense with a hat trick, while Carson Claeys followed with two goals. Mauricio Castillo, Wyatt Dickman and Christian Peterson each added a goal. Logan...
Mason County Central gets by Ravenna in five sets
Mason County Central’s girls volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set match over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers dual match at home Tuesday night. The Spartans opened the night with a 26-24 victory in the first set, but then lost the next two, 21-25, 20-25 before rallying for a 26-24 win in set four to force a fifth and deciding set, which they won 15-10.
Kent City wins final three sets to beat Morley Stanwood in five-set thriller
The Kent City Eagles hosted the Mohawks of Morley Stanwood in Tuesday night volleyball action and took home the come-from-behind victory in five sets. This latest installment of the Kent City-Morley Stanwood rivalry came after the Mohawks knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year in the district finals.
WMC tops Muskegon Catholic in cross-town rival soccer matchup
Western Michigan Christian used a strong offensive attack to top cross-town rival, Muskegon Catholic Central, 8-0 on Tuesday. Cole DeJoung led the Warriors with two goals while Ashton Leffring produced a goal and an assist. WMC built a 6-0 lead by halftime and was also led by Charlie Buursma with...
It’s a chance of a lifetime for youth football players from Hesperia, Walkerville
What they instead received from the Lions was much more than they ever expected. “My wife called down to the Lions and was asking about group ticket pricing,” Tinkham said. “We were interested in taking some of the area kids down to watch the Lions. So, she’s talking to group sales and we told them it’s for a youth football team. And they told us they actually had a team back out and asked if we were interested in playing.”
North Muskegon gets road win at Hart in three sets
North Muskegon defeated Hart in three sets 25-17, 25-8, 25-18 in a West Michigan Conference Rivers girls volleyball match at Hart Tuesday night. Leaders for the Vikings included Fia Lindsay with 11 kills and two aces. Allie Jensen finished the match with 10 kills, two aces and two blocks. Natalie...
Lasser scores two goals as North Muskegon upsets Oakridge
The North Muskegon boys soccer team pulled off the upset over Western Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Eagles by a score of 2-1 and handed them their first loss of the season. Max Lasser led the way scoring both goals for the Norse off...
Claeys scores two goals as Shelby shuts out Muskegon Catholic Central 5-0
MUSKEGON – — The Shelby boys varsity soccer team routed Muskegon Catholic Central on Monday evening. The Tigers shut out the Crusaders by a score of 5-0. Carson Claeys led the Tigers’ offense with a pair of goals, while Ignacio Ortiz, Edgar Valenzuela and Mauricio Castillo added a goal apiece.
Freye and Pulaski score two goals each to lead Mona Shores over Zeeland West
The Mona Shores boys soccer team got by Zeeland West to notch their third OK Conference-Green victory of the season. The Sailors topped the Dux by a score of 7-3. Kaden Pulaski led the offense with two goals and two assists. Abe Freye added a pair of goals with an...
Fremont and Whitehall boys win WMC Jamboree #1 while Ludington girls take first place
The Fremont and Whitehall boys cross country teams tied for first place team honors on Tuesday afternoon at the West Michigan Conference Jamboree #1 held in Fremont at Branstrom Park. The Packers and Vikings each finished with a team total score of 45 in the boys division. The Orioles of...
Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport
The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
Dykema and Hekkema lead Rockets past Wyoming in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team topped Wyoming in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening. The Rockets won with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-11. Madisyn Dykema had 10 kills and three aces on the night, while Sophia Hekkema added 10 kills, three digs and an ace. Alissa Klopp threw in...
