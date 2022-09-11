ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One injured in Hickory Hill shooting

By Courtney Anderson
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot in Hickory Hill Saturday night.

Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Sandy Park Drive at around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

