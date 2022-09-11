LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.

