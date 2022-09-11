Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
Collins High School quarterback off to impressive start this season
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Collins High School quarterback Kenyon Goodin is off to an impressive start this season. And his head coach, Jerry Lucas, could not be any happier for him. "Strong family, outstanding young man and he just continues to impress us every day," said Lucas. It's not just...
Kentucky native will kick off Louisville Orchestra's 85th season in this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra will kick off its 2022-23 season by featuring violinist and Kentucky native Tessa Lark. Hailing from Richmond, Kentucky, Lark currently lives in New York City, but her sound is heavily influenced by her folk and bluegrass roots. Her music will be paired with...
New distillery opens in Nelson Co. as part of expansive and innovative Dant Crossing space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders and bourbon enthusiasts are celebrating the official opening of a new distillery in New Haven's Dant Crossing. Log Still Distillery opened its doors for public tours Tuesday. "What we're hoping to accomplish is really to help lift the boat everywhere," president and distiller Wally Dant...
Maker's Mark Flavor Fest to benefit restaurant workers in need
LORETTO, Ky. — The annual Maker's Mark Flavor Fest is happening this week, and 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Apron, Inc. The event is a chance for local chefs and bartenders to show off what they are doing in fall with dishes and drinks. It also...
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
Final report for deadly pipeline explosion in central Kentucky released
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — Three years after a pipeline exploded near Danville, leaving one person dead, federal regulators have released their final report on what caused it. The pipeline exploded in August of 2019, killing one, injuring six, and displacing 75 people from their homes, according to the report.
Speaking in Oldham County, secretary of state takes aim at election conspiracy theories
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kentucky's secretary of state, Republican Michael Adams, might seem like an unlikely target for election conspiracy theorists. He likes to say, "It should be easy to vote, hard to cheat." In a speech on Tuesday before Oldham County's Rotary Club, he touted the many election...
