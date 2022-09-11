ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WLKY.com

No. 3 UofL volleyball takes down rival UK in 5 sets

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 3 University of Louisville Cardinals took down rival and No. 13-ranked University of Kentucky in a tough road match Wednesday night. The Cards got off to a slow start in the first set, ultimately losing the set 25-20. But they came out swinging the in second, absolutely crushing the Wildcats 25-15.
WLKY.com

Maker's Mark Flavor Fest to benefit restaurant workers in need

LORETTO, Ky. — The annual Maker's Mark Flavor Fest is happening this week, and 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Apron, Inc. The event is a chance for local chefs and bartenders to show off what they are doing in fall with dishes and drinks. It also...
LORETTO, KY
WLKY.com

Final report for deadly pipeline explosion in central Kentucky released

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — Three years after a pipeline exploded near Danville, leaving one person dead, federal regulators have released their final report on what caused it. The pipeline exploded in August of 2019, killing one, injuring six, and displacing 75 people from their homes, according to the report.
DANVILLE, KY

