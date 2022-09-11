ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic boys, girls finish third at Alliance League Conference meet

The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders cross country teams had to settle for a pair of third-place finishes on Wednesday afternoon at the second Alliance League Conference meet. Fruitport Calvary Christian served as the host school. Taking top team honors in the boys’ division was Wyoming Potter’s House with 19....
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores takes top spot at OK Green golf jamboree

The Mona Shores girls golf team escaped with a slim one-point win over the Zeeland West Dux golf team on Wednesday afternoon (187-188). The jamboree was played at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck. Following the Sailors and Dux were Reeths-Puffer, which shot a 229. Zeeland East shot 257, good for...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Caledonia, MI
Michigan Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Jaramillo, Sutton tally hat tricks as Kent City shuts out Tri-County

The Kent City soccer team defeated the Vikings of Tri County on Wednesday in an 8-0 mercy-rule victory. The Eagles scored five goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and ended the game shortly after halftime with their eighth goal. Seniors Jaret Jaramillo and Dylan Sutton had three...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague sweeps Orchard View in three sets

The Montague volleyball team cruised past Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday. The Wildcats won with set scores of 25-13, 25-6 and 25-9. Alissa Wynn scored seven aces, while Jordan Netcott added eight digs and six aces. Laura Borras had six digs and two aces and Maizie Collins...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City wins final three sets to beat Morley Stanwood in five-set thriller

The Kent City Eagles hosted the Mohawks of Morley Stanwood in Tuesday night volleyball action and took home the come-from-behind victory in five sets. This latest installment of the Kent City-Morley Stanwood rivalry came after the Mohawks knocked the Eagles out of the playoffs last year in the district finals.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont volleyball cruises past Manistee in three sets Wednesday

Fremont hosted Manistee in its first home West Michigan Conference-Lakes match on Tuesday night and came away with a three-set victory, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11. Offensive leaders for the Packers included Carle Bruggema, Kendall Barnhart and Avery Christofferson, who each had six service aces. Sage Vandenberg led the attackers with 12...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central gets by Ravenna in five sets

Mason County Central’s girls volleyball team pulled out a thrilling five-set match over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers dual match at home Tuesday night. The Spartans opened the night with a 26-24 victory in the first set, but then lost the next two, 21-25, 20-25 before rallying for a 26-24 win in set four to force a fifth and deciding set, which they won 15-10.
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lasser scores two goals as North Muskegon upsets Oakridge

The North Muskegon boys soccer team pulled off the upset over Western Michigan Conference foe Oakridge on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Eagles by a score of 2-1 and handed them their first loss of the season. Max Lasser led the way scoring both goals for the Norse off...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Rockets cruise to volleyball win over Grand Rapids Union in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team cruised by Grand Rapids Union in an OK Conference-Green showdown on Tuesday evening. The Rockets ran away with the win in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-9). Sophia Hekkema led with eight kills, three digs and two aces, while Madisyn Dykema made 10 kills and two digs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Dykema and Hekkema lead Rockets past Wyoming in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team topped Wyoming in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening. The Rockets won with set scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-11. Madisyn Dykema had 10 kills and three aces on the night, while Sophia Hekkema added 10 kills, three digs and an ace. Alissa Klopp threw in...
WYOMING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Van Duinen scores two goals to lead Spring Lake over Fruitport

The Spring Lake boys soccer team claimed a win over rival Fruitport on Monday evening. The Lakers topped the Trojans by a score of 3-1. Bryce Van Duinen led the attack with two goals, while Will Rudd added a single score and an assist. Fruitport’s Brady Brown netted the lone...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont volleyball drops each match at Cadillac quad

The Fremont volleyball team battled hard but lost all three of its matches in a quad on Monday. The Packers fell to Cadillac (17-25, 23-25), Traverse City St. Francis (19-25, 9-25) and McBain (9-25, 21-25). Carle Bruggema led in production with 33 assists, 22 digs, 14 kills, four blocks and...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake falls in three sets to Allendale

The Spring Lake volleyball team came up empty against Allendale in OK Conference-Blue play on Tuesday evening. The Lakers battled in some close sets but fell in three (21-25, 13-25, 20-25). Kalli Łewkowski had 12 kills, while Emma Nicles added four kills and three blocks. Brooke Bolthouse and Ella...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores falls to Zeeland West 5-3 on the tennis court

ZEELAND WEST – 5, MONA SHORES – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Ethan Haskill, ZEELAND WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-4 , -; No. 2 – Victor Powell, Muskegon MONA SHORES def. Nick Lloyd, ZEELAND WEST HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

It’s a chance of a lifetime for youth football players from Hesperia, Walkerville

What they instead received from the Lions was much more than they ever expected. “My wife called down to the Lions and was asking about group ticket pricing,” Tinkham said. “We were interested in taking some of the area kids down to watch the Lions. So, she’s talking to group sales and we told them it’s for a youth football team. And they told us they actually had a team back out and asked if we were interested in playing.”
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Eagles Outlast Kentwood Grand River Prep in 2-1 Victory

The Eagles of Kent City hosted Kentwood Grand River Prep in Monday non-conference soccer action on Monday afternoon and came away with a slim 2-1 win. Kent City came into the game as the more experienced team with 8 games already under their belt, while the Titans had only played two.
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Nine area football teams ranked headed into week #4

MUSKEGON–Nine area high school football teams appear on the first Associated Press rankings of the season. Most coaches don’t take a whole lot of stock in the rankings, but it does give football fans something to talk about when discussing their team’s fortunes through the first three weeks of the season.
MUSKEGON, MI

