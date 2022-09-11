ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory

No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Springboro stymies Miamisburg

Springboro's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Miamisburg in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springboro took on Clayton Northmont on September 8 at Clayton Northmont High School. For a full recap, click here.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville

St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: Wauseon stifles Metamora Evergreen

Wauseon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Metamora Evergreen 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. Recently on September 6 , Metamora Evergreen squared off with Ottawa Hills in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing

Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
TROY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon

Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Rootstown outclasses Ravenna Southeast

Rootstown put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ravenna Southeast in a 4-2 decision in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown took on Warren John F. Kennedy on September 1 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Click here for a recap.
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood

An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
NORTHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Monarch migration underway across Ohio

COLUMBUS – Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Lexington sweeps Mount Vernon to conclude first round of league play

MOUNT VERNON -- Lexington head coach Janelle Wyant won't lie: the first half of this season was more difficult than most. Her team had to practice in Clear Fork's gym for three weeks, then in the middle school gym while Lexington Local Schools completed the construction of its new junior/senior high school.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mid Ohio's READY FOR HIRE summer programs a success

MANSFIELD — Back in June, the Ohio Department of Education awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Locally, $1.9 million was awarded in two grants to SPARC, one to create summer...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

September is Kinship Care Month

MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Alan Mills

Alan C. Mills, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30, 1949, to Harold and Alice (Dickenson) Mills in Mount Vernon, OH. Alan was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Alan was the owner of Pond Tire in Mount Vernon...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

