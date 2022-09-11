Read full article on original website
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville
St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
Dayton Ponitz survives close clash with Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Ponitz derailed Dayton Thurgood Marshall's hopes after a 37-34 verdict in Ohio high school football action on September 15. Recently on September 2 , Dayton Ponitz squared off with Beavercreek in a football game . For more, click here.
Columbus East deals goose eggs to Dayton Belmont in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Columbus East as it shut out Dayton Belmont 28-0 on September 15 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Columbus East a 14-0 lead over Dayton Belmont.
Troy sinks Clayton Northmont with solid showing
Troy stretched out and finally snapped Clayton Northmont to earn a 5-3 victory on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Troy and Clayton Northmont settling for a 3-3 first-half knot.
Dominant defense: Wauseon stifles Metamora Evergreen
Wauseon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Metamora Evergreen 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. Recently on September 6 , Metamora Evergreen squared off with Ottawa Hills in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Abracadabra: Millbury Lake makes Pemberville Eastwood's offense disappear
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Millbury Lake's 2-0 blanking of Pemberville Eastwood at Millbury Lake High on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Millbury Lake opened with a 2-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through...
Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon
Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Halt: New Paris National Trail pushes the mute button on New Lebanon Dixie's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Paris National Trail's 71-0 blanking of New Lebanon Dixie in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 2, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and New...
Dayton Centerville stonewalls Beavercreek
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Dayton Centerville shutout Beavercreek 2-0 at Beavercreek High on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first half.
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Denied: Kettering Fairmont blunts Springfield on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Kettering Fairmont as it shut out Springfield 3-0 on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Kettering Fairmont drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springfield after the first half.
