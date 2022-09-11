ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
CABOT, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas County girl raises $2,250 to honor veterans

On Saturday, July 16, 11-year-old Avery Hampton set up her annual lemonade stand at Lodges Corner. Undeterred by the nearly 100-degree heat, Avery raised $2,250. This year, Avery decided to give her profits to the local American Legion Auxiliary units to purchase new flags for veterans’ graves. She presented the Stuttgart and Dewitt units each with a check for $1,125. Julie Landrum, Stuttgart unit treasurer, said the flags would be displayed in local cemeteries.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Five Conway High School students named National Merit Semifinalists

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway High School announced Wednesday that five of its students are National Merit Semifinalists. The 2023 semifinalists are Ella Boudrie, Bryan (Lily) Crockett, Hugh Hill, Antonio (Tony) Jimenez, and Emily (Caroline) Schluterman. "We are extremely proud of these five students and their accomplishment of becoming...
CONWAY, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Brass in the Clouds Sept. 24 on Mount Nebo

Performers from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will provide an evening of entertainment at one of the Arkansas River Valley’s most beautiful points of interest on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 2022 Brass in the Clouds concert, co-sponsored by Mount Nebo State Park and the Arkansas Tech Department...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia

CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

Therapeutic Thursday: what every parent should know about bullying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deon Aaron, Licensed Certified Social Worker, is a Mobile Assessor and Community Relations Representative for Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas. He shares facts about bullying, and what every parent should know about bullying. For more information, click here.
BENTON, AR

