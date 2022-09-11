Read full article on original website
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County girl raises $2,250 to honor veterans
On Saturday, July 16, 11-year-old Avery Hampton set up her annual lemonade stand at Lodges Corner. Undeterred by the nearly 100-degree heat, Avery raised $2,250. This year, Avery decided to give her profits to the local American Legion Auxiliary units to purchase new flags for veterans’ graves. She presented the Stuttgart and Dewitt units each with a check for $1,125. Julie Landrum, Stuttgart unit treasurer, said the flags would be displayed in local cemeteries.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
KATV
Central Arkansas Pride Out Days event at Arkansas Travelers game gets canceled
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Pride announced Thursday that their Out Days event that was supposed to take place at the Arkansas Travelers game is now canceled. The organization said in a Facebook post that they wanted to be transparent with their audience about the reason behind the cancelation.
Hostess Brands bringing new facility to Arkadelphia
A huge economic development announcement occurred Thursday morning.
KATV
Five Conway High School students named National Merit Semifinalists
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway High School announced Wednesday that five of its students are National Merit Semifinalists. The 2023 semifinalists are Ella Boudrie, Bryan (Lily) Crockett, Hugh Hill, Antonio (Tony) Jimenez, and Emily (Caroline) Schluterman. "We are extremely proud of these five students and their accomplishment of becoming...
Conway School Board meeting about draft policies about bathroom use regarding gender
The Conway School Board met Tuesday night to review draft policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments on overnight trips regarding gender.
arkansastechnews.com
Brass in the Clouds Sept. 24 on Mount Nebo
Performers from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will provide an evening of entertainment at one of the Arkansas River Valley’s most beautiful points of interest on Saturday, Sept. 24. The 2022 Brass in the Clouds concert, co-sponsored by Mount Nebo State Park and the Arkansas Tech Department...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Two Arkansas towns competing for $90,000 grant to land free concerts
Two Arkansas towns are competing with others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
North Little Rock Greyhound depot demolished to make way for future developments
A former Greyhound bus terminal was demolished Tuesday to make way for future developments in North Little Rock.
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
KATV
Therapeutic Thursday: what every parent should know about bullying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deon Aaron, Licensed Certified Social Worker, is a Mobile Assessor and Community Relations Representative for Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas. He shares facts about bullying, and what every parent should know about bullying. For more information, click here.
Another truck crashed into railroad overpass near W. Broadway Street
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the third time this year, yet another semi-truck has crashed under a North Little Rock railroad overpass. The accident happened at the overpass near W. Broadway Street, with the previous two instances taking place on April 29 and April 5 respectively. There's currently...
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Police: 1 injured in Jacksonville apartment shooting
Jacksonville police said one person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex.
