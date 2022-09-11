On Saturday, July 16, 11-year-old Avery Hampton set up her annual lemonade stand at Lodges Corner. Undeterred by the nearly 100-degree heat, Avery raised $2,250. This year, Avery decided to give her profits to the local American Legion Auxiliary units to purchase new flags for veterans’ graves. She presented the Stuttgart and Dewitt units each with a check for $1,125. Julie Landrum, Stuttgart unit treasurer, said the flags would be displayed in local cemeteries.

