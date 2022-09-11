JSU volleyball: Gamecocks beat ninth straight non-conference foe

Jacksonville beat Nicholls, South Dakota State and Samford this weekend in the Gamecock Classic. Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Through nine volleyball matches, Jacksonville State has nine volleyball wins.

They haven't come easy. The list of opponents includes Indiana of the Big Ten and Clemson of the ACC, and only three of the matches came at home, when JSU beat a trio of opponents at home Friday and Saturday in the Gamecock Classic.

For now, JSU has bigger fish to fry, chicken to cook, and beef to roast before these players will start thinking about the 9-0 mark, even though it appears to have set a school record. According to year-by-year results published in the team's media guide, no JSU team has won nine straight non-conference games, bettering the mark of eight straight by the 2004 team.

Asked about starting 9-0, fifth-year senior Lena Kindermann said, "I don't really care about that too much. I'm just trying to care about the next game."

Added Kylee Quigley, a fourth-year senior: "We're still very proud to be 9-0, because we've put in a lot of hard work. But, we try never to focus on one win. When we get a win, we celebrate and then we focus on the next one."

The record for the program's best start to a season belongs to the 2020-21 team, which had to play its schedule in the 2021 spring because of Covid restrictions. That squad started the year 15-0, while playing no non-conference matches.

This year's Gamecocks got their most recent win Saturday night by dispatching a lively Samford squad 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20. The Bulldogs beat Nicholls in five sets earlier in the day and roared into the JSU match with enough momentum that the Gamecocks couldn't quell it until the second set. That was the first set JSU lost in four matches.

"The first set we just weren't playing clean and had a lot of unforced errors, which is uncharacteristic of us to have that many," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "I think we gave them 14 points off our errors. We just talked about how we needed to stay the course and keep battling. We knew we would come out of that eventually. I think our defense really stepped up. Second and third set, we played a lot better defensively."

Through the nine-match win streak, JSU has gotten critical contributions from different places, and Saturday night it came from libero Erin Carmichael (20 digs) and defensive specialist Brooklyn Schiffli (17). Claire Ochs, the setter, also contributed 14 digs.

Garvey lauded Carmichael and Schiffli, who he calls the team's "Indianapolis connection” because they're both from that city's metro area.

"They were all over the place on defense," Garvey said. "That was a huge reason we won. Our offense sometimes feeds off the energy on defense, so I think they provided energy defensively. It's so deflating for a team to hit ball after ball after ball and have it dug and dug and dug. I think Brooklyn and Erin were all over the place. I think that helped spark us in that third set."

What to know

—On Friday, JSU beat Nicholls 25-21, 25-10, 25-23 and South Dakota State 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 to open the Gamecock Classic.

—Kindermann had 15 kills against Samford, while Katie Montgomery had 12, and Quigley nine. For the Classic, Kindermann led JSU with 43 kills, while Montgomery added 31.

—Ochs had 45 assists against Samford and 109 for the Classic. She had 30 digs in the three matches.

—Carmichael had 43 digs in the three matches, and Schiffli added 26.

—With middle hitter Zoe Gonzales sidelined with an injury, outside hitter Courtney Glotzbach slid into the middle and had seven kills against Samford and 19 for the Classic.

Who said

—Kindermann on the slow start: "We noticed that in the first set, we really didn't have any energy going. I think we were just tired from our last two games yesterday. We just had to pick it up a notch and have some good, positive energy going and have some fun. I think that's what turned it around."

—Quigley on the defensive abilities of Carmichael and Schiffli: "It's kind of the same thing you see all the time. Once they get a play or two — they don't realize how amazing they are — something in them really just clicks, and they just take it away and go up and up and up. I think they really take pride in their defense and what they do. They see us hitting, they see us blocking, and they see us serving, and they say, 'All right, it's time to go on our part, and they just shine.'"

—Kindermann on Carmichael and Schiffli: "It's really just instinct. They just react to what they see. They get balls up, and I don't know how they do it."

—Garvey on the not having Gonzales and the job Glotzbach did: "It was a big loss for us not to have (Gonzales). We talk all the time about playing the hand you're dealt. We had two days to practice a new lineup, and we had to throw Courtney, who's an outside hitter, in the middle, and she did an awesome job. I love the team-first attitude and everybody willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I was really proud of them for that."

—JSU will visit Alabama State on Tuesday at 6 p.m., then host three teams in the JSU Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Gamecocks will play Jackson State on Friday at 10 a.m., Southern Mississippi on Friday at 7 p.m. and Auburn of the SEC on Saturday at 6 p.m.