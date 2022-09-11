Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Oktoberfest Takes Over Bayfront Park Sept. 16-18
DULUTH, Minn. — Dust off your lederhosen and lace up your dirndl, Duluth’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend at Bayfront Festival Park. The fun starts Friday, Sept. 16 with cold German beer, Bovarian food, all types of games and activities, and of course authentic live music. FOX 21’s...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Miller-Dwan Foundation To Host Annual ARTcetera Fundraiser
DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller-Dwan Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people across the region, is hosting their annual gala, ARTcetera 2022 for the first time since 2019. The event is happening Thursday, September 22, 5-10 p.m. at The Garden. It includes an auction, gourmet...
FOX 21 Online
Chief Buffalo Mural Unveiled
DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held to honor the unveiling of the Chief Buffalo mural in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park. Chief Buffalo was a respected figure of the Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. The mural unveiled today has been in the works for the past...
FOX 21 Online
Local Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It...
FOX 21 Online
UWS Hosts Blood Drive For Students
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday, the Memorial Blood Center partnered with UWS students to help others by rallying classmates to donate blood. A Memorial Blood Center truck was parked outside the Yellowjacket Union Student Center as students enjoying lunch or a break from class were able to donate blood. Organizers...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Lights Foundation To Host Charitable Children’s Gala
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Lights Foundation, which financially supports Northland families with children suffering life-threatening illnesses, is getting ready to put on its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Children’s Charitable Gala: Lifting Local Spirits is happening Thursday, Sept. 29 at the DECC. There will be a...
FOX 21 Online
University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School Celebrates 50th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday marks year 50 for the medical school within UMD’s campus. For the past 5 decades, the medical school has given Bulldogs the opportunity to gain medical training to become future physicians. Thursday, campus and city leaders came together to celebrate the milestone. Duluth’s campus...
FOX 21 Online
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Historical Society To Host Centennial Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Historical Society is throwing a big 100th birthday bash this Friday, Sept. 16 in the Great Hall at the Depot. The Centennial Celebration is free to attend and will feature live music, appetizers and a cash bar. You are encouraged to reserve a free spot by click here.
FOX 21 Online
Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door. Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993. It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and...
FOX 21 Online
The DECC Asks For Feedback Before Possibly Going Cashless
DULUTH, Minn. — Cash or no cash? That is the new big question the DECC is asking the public when it comes to concessions and beer stands. Executive Director Dan Hartman says going cashless is one of the biggest venue trends of the past 2 years. The goal is...
FOX 21 Online
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Inline Marathon Route From Two Harbors To Duluth
DETAILED ROAD CLOSURES FROM THE DULUTH POLICE DEPARTMENT:. “On Friday, September 16, at 3:00 p.m Harbor Drive between the Irvin slip and the Aquarium will close to traffic for Kid’s Inline. Sprint Races. The Great Lakes Aquarium lot will remain accessible during this time. It will open at the...
FOX 21 Online
Solar Co-op Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Arrowhead Solar Co-op held an event at Bent Paddle in celebration of their success over the past year. Organized by Solar United Neighbors and One Roof Community Housing, Solar Co-op is a group that gets together and uses their bulk power to get lower prices on solar installations.
FOX 21 Online
Mixed Income Cottage Rentals Coming to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A new option for rental housing is coming to the northland, and it’s not one size fits all. Cottage villas will be up for rent, priced for mixed income households. Tucked within the trees of a West Duluth neighborhood, the Fairmount Cottage Development is planting...
FOX 21 Online
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s 21st Avenue East Road Repairs Delayed Till Later In October
DULUTH, Minn. — Repair work on a major Duluth road is behind but should be finished by late next month. 21st Avenue East has been closed since June 20. It is a major traffic route to get up the hill and to UMD and the Woodland area. In a...
FOX 21 Online
Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike. The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.
FOX 21 Online
UW-Superior Announces New Stadium, Set to Open in Fall 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been a long time since the UWS soccer teams as well as the track squads had a home contest on campus. 2016 to be exact. That will end in the fall of 2023. As this afternoon the school announced plans to build a new stadium on...
FOX 21 Online
DEDA Sells Empty AAR Property To Cirrus Aircraft for $1
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city council approved the purchase agreement on Monday that allows the Duluth Economic Development Authority to sell the former AAR property to Cirrus Aircraft. The property has been sitting empty after AAR left Duluth two years ago. The city of Duluth confirmed earlier this year...
