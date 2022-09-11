Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Eyes to Get Back in Win Column Against Upper Iowa
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team fell short on the road this past weekend, as they dropped their first game of the season to Minnesota State Mankato 17 to 10. UMD would struggle offensively for most of the contest as they only found the end zone once, that being in the 3rd quarter.
FOX 21 Online
UW-Superior Announces New Stadium, Set to Open in Fall 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been a long time since the UWS soccer teams as well as the track squads had a home contest on campus. 2016 to be exact. That will end in the fall of 2023. As this afternoon the school announced plans to build a new stadium on...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Hughes & Crowell Speak at WCHA Media Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The WCHA held their annual WCHA media day on Wednesday. Among the topics was the strength of the conference this season. UMD is coming off a year in which they made the National Championship, eventually falling to Ohio State. In the latest WCHA coaches poll, Ohio State, Minnesota,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Duluth East Boys Rally for 4-3 Victory Over Grand Rapids
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys soccer team would use a late charge in the 2nd half on Tuesday to defeat Grand Rapids 4 to 3. With over 11 minutes left in the game, Will Smith would tie the game at three a piece. Over two minutes later, Grady Downs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School Celebrates 50th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday marks year 50 for the medical school within UMD’s campus. For the past 5 decades, the medical school has given Bulldogs the opportunity to gain medical training to become future physicians. Thursday, campus and city leaders came together to celebrate the milestone. Duluth’s campus...
FOX 21 Online
Everything Looking Up For Hawk Ridge Bird Migration
DULUTH, Minn. — Some people may be sad that summer is over, but fall also brings a lot of excitement and anticipation to others. This was the familiar and wonderful scene at Hawk Ridge today. Mother nature and the great migration are underway. Hawks in all sizes and species...
FOX 21 Online
Local Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It...
FOX 21 Online
Chief Buffalo Mural Unveiled
DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held to honor the unveiling of the Chief Buffalo mural in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park. Chief Buffalo was a respected figure of the Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. The mural unveiled today has been in the works for the past...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 21 Online
Cycling Grandma Rides through Duluth to Break World Record
DULUTH, Minn. — While most people her age gear-up for retirement, 67-year-old Cindy Norris has put her tires to the cement. Norris calls herself the cycling grandma from Nevada, riding coast to coast across America on Highway 2. The trek started back in July in Washington. Norris says she’s...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Oktoberfest Takes Over Bayfront Park Sept. 16-18
DULUTH, Minn. — Dust off your lederhosen and lace up your dirndl, Duluth’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend at Bayfront Festival Park. The fun starts Friday, Sept. 16 with cold German beer, Bovarian food, all types of games and activities, and of course authentic live music. FOX 21’s...
FOX 21 Online
Group of Grade Schoolers Gather to Cleanup Park Point Boat Launch
TWIN PORTS–Before snow starts to cover the ground, a group of grade school students got together to collect trash on Park Point. Today kicked off the annual Twin Ports coastal cleanup effort. A way for Northlanders to collect data and participate in the International Coastal Cleanup initiative. The City...
FOX 21 Online
Mixed Income Cottage Rentals Coming to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A new option for rental housing is coming to the northland, and it’s not one size fits all. Cottage villas will be up for rent, priced for mixed income households. Tucked within the trees of a West Duluth neighborhood, the Fairmount Cottage Development is planting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
FOX 21 Online
The DECC Asks For Feedback Before Possibly Going Cashless
DULUTH, Minn. — Cash or no cash? That is the new big question the DECC is asking the public when it comes to concessions and beer stands. Executive Director Dan Hartman says going cashless is one of the biggest venue trends of the past 2 years. The goal is...
FOX 21 Online
UWS Hosts Blood Drive For Students
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday, the Memorial Blood Center partnered with UWS students to help others by rallying classmates to donate blood. A Memorial Blood Center truck was parked outside the Yellowjacket Union Student Center as students enjoying lunch or a break from class were able to donate blood. Organizers...
FOX 21 Online
Business Goes Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. The business is located at 522 East Fourth...
FOX 21 Online
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
FOX 21 Online
Solar Co-op Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Arrowhead Solar Co-op held an event at Bent Paddle in celebration of their success over the past year. Organized by Solar United Neighbors and One Roof Community Housing, Solar Co-op is a group that gets together and uses their bulk power to get lower prices on solar installations.
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Historical Society To Host Centennial Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Historical Society is throwing a big 100th birthday bash this Friday, Sept. 16 in the Great Hall at the Depot. The Centennial Celebration is free to attend and will feature live music, appetizers and a cash bar. You are encouraged to reserve a free spot by click here.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Miller-Dwan Foundation To Host Annual ARTcetera Fundraiser
DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller-Dwan Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people across the region, is hosting their annual gala, ARTcetera 2022 for the first time since 2019. The event is happening Thursday, September 22, 5-10 p.m. at The Garden. It includes an auction, gourmet...
Comments / 0