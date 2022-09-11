ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 26

Tiffany Rae
4d ago

How are ppl allowing their 14yr olds to have guns and roam the streets of Philly? Where are the parents? I have 4 kids, there is no way this could happen. It would be impossible for my kids to do that. SMH

Reply(4)
8
Patricia Sottile
4d ago

Them hundred people should be demanding answers from the Mayor , Governor the DA Krasner. The violence will not stop until the people stop voting for democrats.

Reply(1)
4
The Afghan Refugee
4d ago

The violence will never stop, America has raised devils…they perpetuate what’s been perpetrated against them. As a result you get brothers and sisters who look at themselves as nothing so they kill one another and since their oppressors are portrayed as good, clean and godly on their televisions and in their church’s, schools and so on…they’ll do anything to protect master while hating and killing one another.

Reply
4
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Car slams into side of West Philadelphia daycare, no injuries reported

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews responded to a West Philadelphia daycare early Thursday morning after a driver slammed into the side of the building. The crash happened at Peewee Prep Education Center near the intersection of 56th and Vine streets shortly before 7 a.m. The pre-K and kindergarten was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Mill Creek Members
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old Lamar Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Search of Chester County property linked to 2014 disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

DeGuio was 24-years-old when she disappeared without a trace from her home in Upper Darby on June 3, 2014. She reportedly left without her cell phone, credit cards, or a change of clothes. Leads have been sparse in the more than eight years since DeGuio vanished. Authorities in Upper Darby have commemorated the anniversary of her disappearance by asking for tips.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Eighth teen reported running away from Philadelphia’s DHS facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Friday. Police say 13-year-old Victoria Gaynor was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 5:30 pm leaving the Department of Human Services. This is the eighth child reported missing from DHS this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA

The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy