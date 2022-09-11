How are ppl allowing their 14yr olds to have guns and roam the streets of Philly? Where are the parents? I have 4 kids, there is no way this could happen. It would be impossible for my kids to do that. SMH
Them hundred people should be demanding answers from the Mayor , Governor the DA Krasner. The violence will not stop until the people stop voting for democrats.
The violence will never stop, America has raised devils…they perpetuate what’s been perpetrated against them. As a result you get brothers and sisters who look at themselves as nothing so they kill one another and since their oppressors are portrayed as good, clean and godly on their televisions and in their church’s, schools and so on…they’ll do anything to protect master while hating and killing one another.
Comments / 26