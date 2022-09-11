Read full article on original website
Related
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spain ‘asks former king and cousin of Queen Elizabeth II not to attend her funeral’ amid regal row
The Spanish government has allegedly asked the late Queen's cousin and former king of Spain not to attend Her Majesty's state funeral amid a row threatening to drive a wedge between government and monarchy. No sooner had Buckingham Palace issued an invitation to King Juan Carlos I than had Spanish...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to
An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister
A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
Anant is one of the heirs to Ambani's $93.3-billion fortune, along with his sister Isha and brother Akash. The beach-side mansion is located in the northern part of the palm-shaped artificial archipelago. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc...
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was
In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
Health minister whinges about 'excruciating' trip to the US where he stayed at $1,000-a-night Hard Rock Hotel
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard took a luxurious overseas conference trip funded by taxpayers which he claims was 'excruciating'. Mr Hazzard visited San Diego, in the US, for a biotech conference and to meet with health officials in June where he stayed at two luxury hotels for $1,000 a night.
Comments / 0