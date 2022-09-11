ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now

Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
TRAVEL
YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
WORLD
Along with the Queen, Britain is laying to rest a sacred national image that never was

In Britain, there has been a whiff of decline in the air for a long time, temporarily masked by the cheap synthetic scent of Boris Johnson’s cheerleader government. But it is now unmistakable. When people used to say the Queen was to be admired because “she does the job so well”, I never quite understood what that meant. As far as I could see, her job was simply to turn up, go through protocols and not go off script. But the truth is that what others saw was a display of confidence, coherence and continuity, when the country she ruled over had little of these. Hers was a sanitising presence against a backdrop of wars, economic crises, Brexit and Covid.
U.K.

