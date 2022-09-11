ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

SWAT and Police present in Northeast El Paso neighborhood

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — There was a heavy police presence in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Our crews on the scene saw both police vehicles as well as SWAT cars. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety Officials...
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
Where to celebrate 16 de Septiembre in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso has planned events to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. The city, county and the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence Day at San Jacinto Plaza Friday.
Public Safety
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
The Hospitals of Providence welcomes 915 day baby

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence celebrated 915 day with the birth of Sofia Ivett Orozco. Orozco was the first baby born at The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday. To join in on the El Paso 915 festivities, Orozco wore her 915 onesie. Send us your...
