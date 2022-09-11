Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
SWAT and Police present in Northeast El Paso neighborhood
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — There was a heavy police presence in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Our crews on the scene saw both police vehicles as well as SWAT cars. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety Officials...
cbs4local.com
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
cbs4local.com
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
cbs4local.com
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
cbs4local.com
Gun believed to have been used to kill Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was shown in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
cbs4local.com
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in murder trial of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff sounds alarm over Border Patrol overwhelmed due to migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff shared concern of unprocessed migrants in the community. Sheriff Richard Wiles stated Thursday, “This incident raises a law enforcement concern because Border Patrol is so overwhelmed, undocumented immigrants may be released into communities with minimal or no screening."
cbs4local.com
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
cbs4local.com
Where to celebrate 16 de Septiembre in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso has planned events to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month. The city, county and the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence Day at San Jacinto Plaza Friday.
cbs4local.com
County officials discuss Rescue Mission El Paso using vacant building for migrants
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County is considering a new space to potentially house two vulnerable populations as the crisis of Venezuelan migrants with nowhere to go continues in the Borderland. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said he needs additional space to expand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso: $600K+ spent on migrant transport; mobile toilets coming to Union Plaza
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso's Office of Emergency Management provided an update Wednesday about its plans to handle the influx of migrants being released in the city. The city said it is committed to providing a "humane responded to the migrant crisis." Part of that response will...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso holds public meeting to share study findings on upgrading downtown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The city of El Paso is looking to enhance union plaza, which could include a new multi-purpose building. The city will be hosting a public meeting to discuss findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). The meeting will help the community...
cbs4local.com
Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks toilet facilities
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrant encampment in downtown El Paso lacks basic services. The migrant crisis in El Paso continued Thursday. El Paso continued seeing thousands of migrants released by Border Patrol. Some of those migrants continued to camp out in an area near the Greyhound bus station.
cbs4local.com
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
cbs4local.com
Neighbors worry about emergency response times if new subdivision is built in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
cbs4local.com
Judge rules in favor of citation; petition to remove El Paso DA Rosales moves forward
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office will move forward, according to defense attorney Omar Carmona. Carmona confirmed Judge Tyron D. Lewis of Odessa on Wednesday granted Carmona’s application for a citation and ordered that the citation be issued to Rosales.
cbs4local.com
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was arrested in Horizon City Monday, according to police. A Horizon City Police Department Officer arrested Jose Rodriquez-Saenz, 22, following a traffic stop for a...
cbs4local.com
The Hospitals of Providence welcomes 915 day baby
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence celebrated 915 day with the birth of Sofia Ivett Orozco. Orozco was the first baby born at The Hospitals of Providence on Thursday. To join in on the El Paso 915 festivities, Orozco wore her 915 onesie. Send us your...
Comments / 0