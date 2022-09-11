Read full article on original website
Duke, Elko go for 3-0 start against North Carolina A&T
North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Duke leads 2-0. Duke’s Mike Elko is off to an unbeaten start as a first-time head coach, including last week’s win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. That has built some momentum and energy around a program that had seen a long run of success under David Cutcliffe fizzle in the past two seasons. The Aggies are hunting for their first win.
