Man held at gunpoint in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man in Waianae on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:39 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect is 23 years old and the victim is 35 years old.

On Friday, Sept. 9, HPD received more information from the victim and the suspect was then able to be found and arrested by police around 1:29 p.m.

The suspects’ bail is set at $100.