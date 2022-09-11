Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Brookfield restaurant surprised with $5,000 grant
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The owners of Arepa's Place received a special surprise on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Roundy's, OnMilwaukee and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation granted the Venezuelan restaurant with a $5,000 grant. The grant was funded by sales of The Wisconsin Restaurant Cookbook. Sold in Pick 'n...
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI
Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
Meet Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet our pet of the week, Princess, a 2-year-old dog up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We also learned about positions WHS is looking to hire for. To learn more, CLICK HERE.
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others
MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
Deceased fetus found near 84th and Morgan in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A deceased fetus was found near 84th and Morgan Sunday evening, Sept. 11. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells CBS 58 the fetus was approximately 18 weeks gestation. An autopsy was performed. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online...
Milwaukee mayor’s support for vote campaign draws backlash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new privately funded get-out-the-vote initiative in Wisconsin’s largest and most Democratic city has the support of Milwaukee’s mayor, but Republicans say it’s an attempt by Democrats to improperly bolster turnout in the narrowly divided battleground state. The controversy over the Milwaukee...
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
Attorney for family of man who fell from rising drawbridge in Milwaukee calls on US attorney to open a federal investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The attorney for the family of the man who died after falling from a rising drawbridge in Milwaukee, Jay Urban, is calling on the US Attorney to investigate his death. The 77-year-old Rhode Island man fell to his death from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge on Aug....
Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
Milwaukee is at the tip of a new heat belt emerging in the Midwest
Climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but the impact isn’t evenly divided. As things have begun to heat up, every community is dealing with different, extreme weather conditions. Some areas have increased flooding, others are experiencing more wildfires, and in the Midwest, there are more prolonged heat waves that are projected to increase over the coming decades.
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
