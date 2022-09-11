Read full article on original website
Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Record 2-0 2-0 Points Per Game 46 62. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 49-for-79 (62%)/674 yards/6 touchdowns/a interceptions. UAPB — Skyler Perry — 26-for-38 (68%)/434 yards/3 touchdowns/1 interceptions. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 36 carries/192 yards/2 touchdown. UAPB — Kayvon Britten — 38...
Daily Bullets (Sept. 14): Big 12 Dominating Late Night Football, A ‘Workmanlike Win for the Pokes’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Big 12 is already doing the late time slot better than the Pac-12 • Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had semi-encouraging words to say about Jaylen Warren’s debut in relief of the injured starter, Najee Harris.
Three Things Arkansas Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble Said ahead of Golden Lions Matchup with Oklahoma State
Doc Gamble’s Golden Lions might be an FCS opponent on Oklahoma State’s schedule, but Arkansas Pine Bluff has scored points at a rapid rate through two games. Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-0 heading into Boone Pickens Stadium for the Golden Lions’ matchup with Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Saturday, and UAPB is averaging 62 points a contest. Gamble, the Lions coach, fielded questions via the SWAC’s teleconference this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
Kickoff Time, TV Info Set for OSU’s Week 3 Game vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oklahoma State’s nonconference finale on Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will (again) feature the Cowboys in primetime (albeit not on prime TV). The program announced on Tuesday that its game will be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be streamed exclusively by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
