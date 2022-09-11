ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

truecrimedaily

Man arrested and charged with allegedly killing Houston family of 4 in 2014

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested this week after he got off a plane from China for his alleged role in the deaths of a co-worker and his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the "huge news" that officials from the San Francisco Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and Department of Homeland Security took Feng Lu into custody as he got off his flight from China. He was reportedly taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is pending extradition back to Texas. Lu has been charged with capital murder.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Klein Forest High School student charged after making alleged bomb threat that evacuated campus, police say

KLEIN, Texas – Klein Forest High School was evacuated Thursday following a false bomb threat made by a student, district officials with Klein ISD said. In a tweet, the district said the student made a threat to the school, which required the campus to be evacuated. That student is now in police custody and facing a felony charge of terroristic threat, according to Klein ISD Police.
KLEIN, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Armed Suspect Arrested, Charged in Shooting at 600 West Mount Houston Road

The suspect, Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading in the 262nd State District Court. A 2021 booking of Elias-Torres, who remains in custody at the hospital, is attached to this news release. HPD Officer J. Ready, who discharged...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely

A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that will forever alter her son’s and other relatives’ lives. Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver. The accident happened...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday. Police received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

