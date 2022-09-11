Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
Click2Houston.com
‘No opportunity to make bail’: Suspects accused in murder of Pct. 3 deputy waive rights to future bond hearings
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects accused in the murder of Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday, where they waived their rights to future bond hearings, and are expected to remain in jail until the case is resolved. This could be considered important...
Man arrested and charged with allegedly killing Houston family of 4 in 2014
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested this week after he got off a plane from China for his alleged role in the deaths of a co-worker and his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the "huge news" that officials from the San Francisco Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and Department of Homeland Security took Feng Lu into custody as he got off his flight from China. He was reportedly taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is pending extradition back to Texas. Lu has been charged with capital murder.
Click2Houston.com
Klein Forest High School student charged after making alleged bomb threat that evacuated campus, police say
KLEIN, Texas – Klein Forest High School was evacuated Thursday following a false bomb threat made by a student, district officials with Klein ISD said. In a tweet, the district said the student made a threat to the school, which required the campus to be evacuated. That student is now in police custody and facing a felony charge of terroristic threat, according to Klein ISD Police.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at west Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a west Houston hotel. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Hotel on 2830 Wilcrest Drive. Police said a 35-year-old Black man was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. He was...
Off-duty Liberty Co. deputy shoots and kills man accused of charging at him with tire iron
Police said the man came within arms distance of the deputy at a Gulfgate Mexican restaurant before he opened fire. The man then ran outside and died in the parking lot.
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Armed Suspect Arrested, Charged in Shooting at 600 West Mount Houston Road
The suspect, Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading in the 262nd State District Court. A 2021 booking of Elias-Torres, who remains in custody at the hospital, is attached to this news release. HPD Officer J. Ready, who discharged...
Click2Houston.com
Husband, father of 2 sues Jack in the Box, claiming employee shot at him during dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is suing a fast food chain after they say a worker pulled out a gun and shot at them. The family said they were at a Jack In The Box drive-thru window back in March 2021 when they got into an argument with the employee about curly fries.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during fight inside her home in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman says she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a fight inside her home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The fatal shooting was reported Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely
A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that will forever alter her son’s and other relatives’ lives. Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver. The accident happened...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday. Police received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Boulevard at about 9:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived...
10 MS-13 gang members in Houston area indicted on murder, racketeering charges, U.S. Attorney’s Office says
HOUSTON — Ten alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted on federal charges as part of a larger nationwide effort this summer to stop violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects were charged with crimes including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail. Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed...
Click2Houston.com
Family of 3-year-old who was found dead in Liberty County has history with Child Protective Services, DFPS says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Child Protective Services confirmed Monday it is investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Liberty County after law enforcement ruled the circumstances surrounding his death as “suspicious.”. “CPS does have a history with the family, but specific details of case investigations are confidential under...
