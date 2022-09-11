ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester will hold first ever Fall Fest in October

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely are partnering to present the first-ever Fall Fest. The one-day free festival will be on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parcel 5. The festivities include pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, and a petting zoo.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
96.9 WOUR

Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
PENFIELD, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Charlotte Bronte
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?

More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

City seeks community input on creating an improved website

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community sensory garden opens in Arnett neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Kaboom community sensory garden in Rochester’s Arnett neighborhood opened on Monday. It’s a play space designed to be safe and inclusive to all kids, especially kids with developmental and physical disabilities. Several community partners, including the University of Rochester and the community space 540WMain, are behind the project which came with some challenges.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
BATAVIA, NY

