Grand Rapids, MI

Blue Cross Blue Shield featuring two artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so exciting to have art back in downtown Grand Rapids! Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is proud to serve as a sponsor of this year’s ArtPrize and as part of the annual competition, Blue Cross will feature two artists at their downtown Grand Rapids location in the Steketee’s Building! Today we have Joe Hune here with us to tell us more.
Find out what’s new at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
Resources & services for the Latino community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month! We’ll be bringing you stories about Hispanic Americans and also telling you about upcoming cultural events. There’s also a great organization right here in Grand Rapids that provides resources and services for the community....
Spectrum Health offers free vascular & vein screenings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) In observation of National Vascular Disease Awareness Month, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan is offering free vascular and vein screenings throughout the month of September. The purpose of this observation is to raise awareness about vascular diseases and provide support for those living with the conditions. Here to tell us more about vascular diseases, their risk factors, and how to be checked for them is BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan vascular surgeon Dr. Eanas Yassa.
Get help transitioning into the season of retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we count down to the change of seasons, this is a great time to reflect on what a great summer we had but also to look forward to the upcoming fall season. Life works the same way the changing seasons! If you are soon getting ready to make the transition from your career season to the season of retirement, you will want some guidance on executing a successful plan.
Cultivating Art and Celebrating magic at ArtPrize 2022

The wait is over, ArtPrize 2022 has officially started, and we are so excited to see all of the amazing art that 700 artists have brought to display. There is a festive feel in the air as artists and artwork alike have lined the streets of Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is a special event that makes us proud of being a part of Grand Rapids. Derek Call, the operations director for ArtPrize encourages families especially children to come on down to ArtPrize. He says that there is so much that children can learn about art and expression, they have the opportunity to not only learn about how art is made but be able to see where it can take them in the professional world.
Fall and winter concerts announced at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!
Keith Urban 'looking forward' to playing at Van Andel

Keith Urban is coming to Grand Rapids next week as part of his “The Speed of Now” world tour. (Sept. 15, 2022) Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel. Ask Ellen: What is the difference between astronomical …. Why Taste of Cairo in Grand...
ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s here – ArtPrize 2022! We’re kicking off 18 days of art being exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, galleries and storefronts, in bars and on bridges! Today, Derek Call, ArtPrize’s Event Operations Director, joins us to tell us what we can expect from this year’s festivities!
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism

The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism. (Sept. 12, 2022) Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism. Baby sturgeon found in Grand River, a research breakthrough. MSU president responds to Title IX compliance accusations. GRPS holds...
Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Neuropathy affects people of all ages, but primarily older adults. The most common and painful area affected are the feet. Joining us today is Dr. Karen May from Momentum Health. She is certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy and a Neuropathy Survivor herself. >>>Take...
Special team helps families with childhood cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Childhood cancer is something no family can be prepared to deal with and that’s why more than 2 decades ago a group of parents created PORT – the Pediatric Oncology Resource Team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and today we have the coordinator of PORT, Melissa Wittlinger, in studio with us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

