The wait is over, ArtPrize 2022 has officially started, and we are so excited to see all of the amazing art that 700 artists have brought to display. There is a festive feel in the air as artists and artwork alike have lined the streets of Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is a special event that makes us proud of being a part of Grand Rapids. Derek Call, the operations director for ArtPrize encourages families especially children to come on down to ArtPrize. He says that there is so much that children can learn about art and expression, they have the opportunity to not only learn about how art is made but be able to see where it can take them in the professional world.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO