Coming into the season, expectations were as high as they’ve ever been for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. After just two weeks of regular-season action, those expectations have managed to soar even higher, thanks in large part to last week’s road win over the 12th-ranked Florida Gators. That’s led to Kentucky climbing into the top 10 of many major top 25 polls and power rankings entering Week 3, and many are starting to wonder if this team really is capable of winning the SEC East and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO