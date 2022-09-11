Man killed at SEPTA station among at least 14 shot in Philadelphia since Friday night: police

At least 14 people have been shot since Friday night in Philly, police say 02:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a violent start to the weekend in Philadelphia. A man is dead after a fight on a SEPTA platform ended in gunfire.

Three people were shot in North Philadelphia. And there were several other shootings in the city overnight.

Since 10:00 p.m. Friday, police tell CBS3 there have been at least 14 shooting victims in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, the city marked its 380th homicide – on pace to surpass last year, which was the deadliest on record and people say they're sick and tired of it.

"It's exhausting," Joseph Dupree said. "I just want to be able to walk around and not fear for my life."

Frustration is mounting across Philadelphia as police responded to one shooting after the next this weekend.

"Moving down here there's definitely a lot of danger and violence and I'm just like always on my toes, I guess, even just walking around, especially at night," Dupree said.

CBS3 met with Dupree outside the SEPTA Trolley Station in Center City at 19th and Market Streets as police walked down the stairs after a 64-year-old man was shot four times on the platform Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot in the head, shoulder, right hand and back. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to police.

Police say there is surveillance video showing the 64-year-old man getting into an argument with the offender. The 64-year-old man punched the alleged shooter, who then responded with gunfire.

It's unclear why the argument started at this time.

Rebecca Perschon and her boyfriend, Kyle Kuchera, live in Center City.

"We need to support our police, get more officers on the street, especially in Center City, West Philly, and every part of the city," Perschon said.

It has been a violent 24 hours.

On East Tioga Street in Kensington , evidence markers filled the street and car windows were peppered with bullets after two men were shot Saturday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on the scene in East Germantown after officers shot an armed suspect following a domestic disturbance.

Perschon and Kuchera say they worry because innocent people are getting shot.

"These poor people getting caught in the crossfire where they're not even involved in the altercation," Kuchera said. "They're getting shot by a stray bullet."

CBS3 spoke with an anti-violence advocate Saturday night. He said Philadelphia now needs to stand together.

He added, "It's not the politicians, police officers, it's us as a community that needs to stand up against gun violence."