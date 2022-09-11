ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

kswo.com

Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
WALTERS, OK
kswo.com

Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night. The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for dinner...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events on post. One of those is their Retiree Days event happening on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16. Retiree Days is an army-wide initiative, but Fort Sill hosts one of the largest across the Department of Defense. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Rhinehart Fitness Center on both days, a variety of services will be available, such as wellness screenings, Covid vaccinations, and oral health services.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Lawton fights prairie dog population control

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife presented a population control plan regarding prairie dogs. Kirk Kurtkuklanski is the wildlife diversity and research supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and he said overpopulation of the prairie dog in Lawton not only can cause harm to the animals themselves but can also pose a threat to humans.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents. Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Interview: Coats for Kids Seeking Donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many of us are not thinking about winter coats just yet, especially with the heat we’re seeing. But that’s not the case for an organization that wants to ensure kids are warm this winter. 7News spoke with Reedy Daly, a member of Coats for...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Business women from across the area gathered Thursday to motivate and encourage each other. It was all part of the Southwest Oklahoma Business Women’s Summit which was held at Cameron University. Attendees heard from guest speakers on a range of topics from start-up experiences to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Continuing to hold out for Autumn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Boat trips on the lake are back in business for just a while longer as temperatures continue to gradually rise heading through this week and weekend, meaning summer isn’t over yet. We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies, though a disturbance moving in from the Rockies will allow for cloud coverage to increase this afternoon. We won’t see much more from this disturbance, but a couple showers and storms will be possible for western Texoma later today through this evening. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: We are now entering second summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible mainly for areas west of HW-183. Otherwise, mostly clear skies with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. On Friday, bright and sunny with highs topping out...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Vandalism causes leak in East Comanche County gas pipe

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas company officials said it was a gunshot to the gas line that caused the leak. A press release from the Comanche County Emergency Management said at about 8:30 p.m. last night Cox’s Store volunteer fire department was called to the scene of the leak,
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Parks Jones weekly real estate update

We have the latest look at the current housing market statistics here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors. There are currently 288 active residential properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors MLS. On average, home sellers are listing their homes for just over $170,000 while the...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Vacant home catches fire in Apache early Wednesday morning

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out at a home in Apache early Wednesday morning. Firefighters on scene told 7News it started in a utility room and spread throughout the home into the attic. It started around 1 a.m. at a vacant house on S. Hill Rd. Crews from...
APACHE, OK
kswo.com

Play Lawton to kickoff football season next Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Youth football is officially back in Lawton, and Eastern Sports Management, the new sports authority in Lawton, said their season will kickoff on Monday. Since taking over for the parks and recreation, Matt Elliott, the Sports Program Director of Play Lawton has faced some challenges creating...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
LAWTON, OK

