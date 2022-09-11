LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Boat trips on the lake are back in business for just a while longer as temperatures continue to gradually rise heading through this week and weekend, meaning summer isn’t over yet. We will start off the day with mostly sunny skies, though a disturbance moving in from the Rockies will allow for cloud coverage to increase this afternoon. We won’t see much more from this disturbance, but a couple showers and storms will be possible for western Texoma later today through this evening. Temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO