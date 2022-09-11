Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
IGN
Butch and Sundance Series Lands Top Gun and Bridgerton Stars, Headed to Amazon
An upcoming Butch and Sundance TV show has found its leads. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, which takes inspiration from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The project was kicked off by the Russo...
IGN
Fortnite Teases the Arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Gwen in Chapter 3 Season 4
The latest season of Fortnite is just days away, and Epic Games is already teasing some huge collaborations which will make their way in the coming days. Chapter 3 Season 4 is all set to release on September 18, and the developers have began its marketing push, which is filled with chrome that is seemingly consuming everything that matters in Fortnite.
IGN
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Confirm Daredevil Is Being Rebooted in the MCU?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5! if you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. Many Daredevil fans are watching She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with great interest. The series is poised to become the first official MCU project to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in full Daredevil mode. We even got a tease of the upcoming She-Hulk/Daredevil crossover with an Easter egg at the end of Episode 5. But as it turns out, that quick glimpse of Daredevil's helmet may finally settle one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
‘Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Recap: ‘The Great Wave’ Threatens to Wash Away Númenor
All is not well in Númenor, dear reader. Queen Regent Míriel is plagued by dreams (or are they prophecies?) of the island’s destruction via “The Great Wave” that gives this episode its title, and rabble-rousers are gathering in the town square to accuse her of being an “elf-lover” — a serious charge indeed. Her waking hours are no less stressful, as Galadriel is putting that theory to the test by once again bothering Míriel about Sauron. She also takes it upon herself to reveal that Halbrand may in fact be the exiled heir to the Southlands’ throne, a theory Míriel...
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Greatest Beer Run Ever Review
This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where The Greatest Beer Run Ever made its world premiere. It will debut in select theaters and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 30, 2022. Peter Farrelly follows up Green Book with the funny, rather simplistic, and ultimately forgettable...
IGN
The Retaliators - Review
The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
IGN
Turbo Overkill is a Giblet-Gushing Cyberpunk Shooter That Feels Unstoppable at 500+ FPS
There’s nothing quite like the rush of ripping and tearing your way through swarms of grotesque enemies at a speed that would likely earn you a traffic violation in real life. The high-speed first-person shooter genre was majorly popular in the 1990s, once dominated by games like DOOM, Quake, Wolfenstein, and Duke Nukem 3D to name only a few. But as PC hardware and monitors have steadily grown more advanced and, by extension, capable of handling much higher frame rates, this specific flavor of shooter, known today as the “boomer shooter,” has steadily made its return with tributes like Dusk and Post Void. And now, the heavily cyberpunk-inspired Turbo Overkill seems like the next big leap in boomer shooter madness, taking its cues from the aforementioned classics and combining it all with some of the newer sensibilities introduced in games like DOOM Eternal and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. But thanks to its delightfully low-res graphic style that allows it to run at some incredibly high frame rates – Turbo Overkill can spit out frame rates of 500fps or above, if you have the hardware to support it. I got to try it for myself at PAX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Cathedral’ Review: Ricky D’Ambrose’s Artful Restraint Yields a Shattering Family Saga
If, as Tolstoy put it, happy families are all alike, that’s probably because they’re opaque to the rest of us, for whom friction and rifts are as much a part of the kindred experience as love. Jesse, the hyper-observant only child at the center of Ricky D’Ambrose’s The Cathedral, takes in all the specifics of his unhappy family — not just his parents’ divorce when he’s 10, not just his father’s ongoing struggles, financial and otherwise, but the awkward silences and generational baggage, the rite-of-passage celebrations straining toward grace. The writer-director-editor’s microbudgeted sophomore film, now streaming on Mubi, juxtaposes remembered...
IGN
Kojima Productions' Mystery Teaser Appears to Feature Elle Fanning, But No One Knows Why
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is playing mind games once more, this time seeming to tease actress Elle Fanning's appearance in... something. The tease is incredibly vague, however. The Kojima Productions website now has a page that hosts a single image of a shadowy figure, with the question "Who Am I?" posted on top.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $39 Tiny Tina's Wonderland, a PlayStation Studios Franchise Sale and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Odin the All-Father—it's Friday! It's time to get you kitted up for the weekend. Maybe that will be with a sexy looking, one hundred dollars slimmer Splatoon-themed Switch. Alternatively, there are a bunch of PlayStation Studios savings waiting on Steam. Lastly, you forward-thinkers...
IGN
Star Wars Eclipse Will 'Keep the Fundamentals' of Quantic Dream Games, Even Though it's an Action-Adventure
Star Wars Eclipse will “keep the fundamentals” of Quantic Dream games, despite being an action-adventure at heart. During an interview with IGN Japan, Quantic Dream CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere confirmed that the studio’s upcoming Star Wars game woill retain what we've come to expect from the studio.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
IGN
Vampire Academy Premiere Review - Episodes 1-4
Vampire Academy debuts with four episodes on Peacock on Sept. 15, with new episodes weekly. Vampire Academy, the faithful 2014 adaptation of Richelle Mead’s YA supernatural romance of the same name, was a massive critical and commercial flop. The Vampire Diaries veterans Julie Plec and Marguerite Macintyre have avoided some of that film’s pitfalls by taking more liberties with the source material in their Peacock show, but they’ve inserted a whole new set of problems by trying to cobble together too many big ideas.
Comments / 0