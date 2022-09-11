ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies looking for axe-wielding Sprouts shoplifter

By Pat Mueller
 5 days ago
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it is searching for a man who threatened a Sprouts employee with an axe as she confronted him about shoplifting in the store.

A sheriff's watch commander said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Sprouts Market located at 3205 Lemon Grove Ave.

Deputies described the suspect as a homeless man, and they say a female Sprouts worker approached him and asked him to put the items he was shoplifting back.

The man then took out a "hatchet-style" axe with a 12 to 14 inch handle and threatened her with it. The suspect then left the store and ran away, according to the sheriff's department.

The watch commander says they used a helicopter to look for the man, but as of 8 p.m. Saturday they have yet to find him.

According to a City News Service report, police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs roughly 180 pounds and has blonde hair. Police also told CNS he wore a white T-shirt, shorts and black, calf-high snow boots.

The sheriff's department was not able to confirm if the suspect took the items or left them behind in the store before he ran away.

IN THIS ARTICLE
