ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Smith's 3 TD passes help Miami (Ohio) beat RMU 31-14

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Aveon Smith threw three touchdown passes — including two to Mac Hippenhammer — to help Miami (Ohio) beat Robert Morris 31-14 Saturday night.

Smith passed for 155 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and Hippenhammer finished with four receptions for 54 yards. Seven different Miami players combined for the Redhawks' 218 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Anthony Purge scored on a 2-yard run to give Robert Morris (0-2) a 7-3 lead less than 5 minutes into the game but Smith hit Luke Bolden for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:42 left in the first quarter and Miami led the rest of the way.

John Saunders Jr. returned an interception 7 yards and, on the next play, Smith hit Hippenhammer in the back corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, Keyon Mozee's 1-yard TD run about 10 minutes later made it 24-7 at halftime and Hippenhammer scored on a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.

Robert Morris finished with 219 total yards — including 40 yards rushing on 27 attempts — and had just nine first downs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kansas City Chiefs hold off comeback to defeat Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs held off a brave effort from Justin Herbert to beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.The Chargers blew the doors off early, racing out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.Kansas City finally got on the scoreboard at the start of the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon on a short touchdown reception.FINAL: @Chiefs get the Thursday night W and improve to 2-0! #TNFonPrime #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/o420FQEWUe— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2022That was the end of the scoring for the first half, with both sides then trading touchdowns to open...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy