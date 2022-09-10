ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Davidson's offense rushes for 403 yards, beats DII Barton

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Coy Williams rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Sparks added two scores on the ground, and Davidson carried it 64 times for 403 yards in a 37-17 victory over Division II member Barton College on Saturday night.

TJ Magee highlighted Davidson's victory with a 97-yard kickoff return for a 14-7 lead.

Freshman Mason Sheron added a 12-yard touchdown on his only carry for Davidson (1-1).

Jaquan Lynch was 9-of-22 passing for 103 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Barton College. Jordan Terrell rushed for 99 yards.

