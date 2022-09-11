Tell Giselle: Can we get serious about preventative medicine?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

I am taking this space to address what many of us so often take for granted: our good health.

And to discuss what can be done about that.

Having recently returned from a trip back east to connect one last time with my 90-year-old friend who is not long for this world, I am still processing the unexpected news from some of our neighbors who I was also able to catch up with during that stay.

It’s one thing to be 90, under 80 pounds, restricted to a reclining chair, wheelchair or bed, wearing adult diapers, and to be facing death’s door. It’s quite another when you are only 43, a husband and the father of a precious 3-year-old, whose wife and daughter both adore you and need your glowing love like sunshine.

That’s what I was pondering while taking a break from sitting next to my sleeping friend who was in her claret leather recliner, the same one her husband rested in during his long decline through dementia.

As I sat in a black rocking chair on a white covered porch a few houses around the corner from her, I was told many things. I am often told many things, but these next truths are worthy of sharing far and wide so please consider this as you read further.

I learned that the young father had not been having any physical issues. That is until the day he suddenly started to bleed. Out of his anus.

It eventually stopped and he probably was feeling somewhat relieved, but still unnerved. That same day he went to the emergency room and that’s where the doctors discovered his first big problem. Some type of bulge in some part of his gut had blocked off the bleeding, but it prompted an immediate transfer to another hospital where he underwent surgery just as quickly as they could set him up.

And that’s the same day where they discovered his second big problem: a tumor in his colon.

But since the first big problem was the immediate concern, the tumor had to wait until he had recovered sufficiently enough to deal with that, which would require another major surgery.

And so this is in part the tragic tale of cancer and the toll it takes on families.

He and his lovely wife explained to me as they also sat in their black rocking chairs while their toddler roamed the porch enthusiastically inviting me to chalk art the sidewalk, there was no family history of colon cancer. It is not like they had colon cancer fears, and probably had not considered colon cancer screening or a colonoscopy. Those are not even medically recommended until the age of 45.

But since colon cancer is now seeming to trend up in even younger populations, the advisory may soon be lowered to age 40. And that may not be low enough. Details on that later.

Now he is completing treatment number six of an eight-session chemotherapy ordeal that has been at times “brutal”. These are done in three-week intervals.

There was a “spot” seen on his lung, but at this point it is too small to biopsy.

After the final chemotherapy in this round is completed, he will undergo testing to see whether or not the chemotherapy has had any positive effect on his stage 3 colon cancer. Determination will be made then as to what is to come next for his treatment plan.

His wife told me 80 percent of cases like his are survivable and hold fast to the promise of treatments that have been a success for many others with colon cancer.

For now, they remain hopeful and fully live each day with joy, awe and wonder. Having a precocious, bright wonder-toddler certainly fuels that.

But wait, there’s more.

There is another neighbor there that I also caught up with.

This friend, 63 and fit, was feeling fine but gradually began to notice a sensation of a heaviness in her gut. As though there was a weight or rock in her lower abdomen. Since she had recently changed up her exercise routine, she thought maybe it was just muscles reacting to her workouts. Like a muscle soreness or fatigue. From what I could tell from the conversation, cancer was not on her radar even though she had gone through breast cancer treatment over a decade ago.

But then she too started to bleed. Out of her vagina.

She went to her doctor and had testing done to determine the source. A tumor the size of maybe a grapefruit was found in her uterus.

This required surgery as quickly as she could be scheduled, but first she had to get over a sudden bout of COVID.

While I was listening to her tell me the details, she was less than a week post surgery. The surgeon removed the tumor along with performing a total hysterectomy, hoping to “get it all” in one fell swoop.

Now we await word of biopsy results.

I returned home both fulfilled with my visit with my dying friend, knowing that was the last time I would see her, but also with an unexpected heavier heart than I went with. Finding out two of your dear old neighbors are in a health crisis, people that are so lovely and kind as they are, is all too common.

Like I said, this is in part about cancer. The other part is about what we can do to help us not be in that most special group of patients, the ones I am writing about who found themselves stunned by a tumor diagnosis on a day that seemed as ordinary as the next can be.

Uterus cancer awareness month is now.

Colorectal cancer awareness month is March.

I am not waiting till March to tell you to consider getting an appointment set up for cancer screenings, including mammograms for breast cancer and a full body scan for skin cancer.

I think it is unwise for any person to talk themselves out of screenings, like I once did (more on that below) because they think they are not in a risk category or the right age bracket to be screened.

Why? Because this is so close to my heart and home.

My physician daughter had seen and cared for enough colon cancer patients at the hospital, some who were in their late thirties and early forties, to grow her uneasiness to a level that motivated her to preventative action. But it had taken caring for a mother with young children, who is in her 30’s, who had been diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer, for my daughter to put her own concerns to rest.

Late last year my daughter (age 38 then) scheduled a colonoscopy even though we have no family history of colon cancer, and she was well under the medically-suggested screening-age protocol.

During the colonoscopy one polyp was removed that was pre-cancerous. Some polyps, if not removed, can turn into colon cancer; some are benign. Having the pre-cancerous polyp removed means she dodged a potential bullet. She’ll have another colonoscopy again (in about 4 years) as part of a continuing follow-up for her preventative plan. This way any signs of cancer can be dealt with in an early, or pre-cancerous, stage rather than have her face a more complicated disease later in the progression.

In 2013 I wrote about my own colonoscopy screening in a column that you can read here: https://www.gisellemassi.com/poking-you-to-get-on-with-it .

Hopefully this will bring your own healthcare awareness to the fore so you can schedule your screenings.

May you be fortunate to catch early anything suspicious.

May you remain well for a long time.

May you share this column with all those you care about, as a loving nudge to them, so they get the message to get on with it.

