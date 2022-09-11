Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site
Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, another injured in Atlanta gas station shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire on people, killing at least one man in what police believe is a targeted shooting. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday to reports of shootings near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and School Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot. Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, killed blocks from Atlanta City Hall
ATLANTA - Few details have been released about a deadly shooting just blocks from Atlanta City Hall. It happened just before 4 p.m. along Forsyth Street SW at Trinity Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Burglar targeted multiple Haralson County stores in 1 night
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Haralson County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in one night throughout the county. Officials say at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 10, deputies were sent to an alarm call at the Terry's Stop convenience store on Mormon Church Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times. Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough. Police shared a surveillance photo...
fox5atlanta.com
Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night. The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
No one injured in overnight fire at southwest Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Everyone is safe after an overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta home. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Dill Avenue and Sylvan Road. The space also serves as a church and hair salon. Firefighters are still working to...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators release footage of possible Five Points shooting suspect
ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens near the intersection of Peachtree Street and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 injured in knife fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House
ATLANTA - Two men are recovering after a knife fight outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning. Police tell FOX 5 the fight broke out just before 2 a.m. at the Waffle House on the 100 block of Andrew Young International Boulevard NW across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate dies at 55
Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate has passed away at age 55. According to the Brunswick News, he and his sons were caught in a rip current at St. Simons Island that he never made it out of.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect confesses to shooting 20-year-old to death in Conyers, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies said a 44-year-old suspect admitted to shooting and killing a 20-year-old in a Conyers neighborhood. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Zaire Watson in for questioning before charging him with felony murder. Deputies found Fernando Soloman on Tall Oaks Drive with...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted suspect leaves drugs, gun while running from traffic stop
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police officers have arrested a wanted man they say left behind drugs and a gun while trying to get away from a traffic stop near a local high school. Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department say the investigation began on Aug. 23 when officers were near Dunwoody High School responding to multiple traffic complaints.
Comments / 1