Elko Daily Free Press
Jan Baum chosen to be Elko city manager
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved financial director Jan Baum as the new city manager effective Feb. 1. Baum, who has worked with the City for nearly three years, told the council on Tuesday she was “ready to get going” with the transition. Current City...
Elko Daily Free Press
School district sends out surveys on four-day week
ELKO – Surveys went out this week to parents, school employees and students from middle school age on up in Elko and Spring Creek, asking for their opinions on whether the schools in those communities should go to a four-day school week. Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson...
Elko Daily Free Press
Hot time at the Elko County Fair
ELKO — The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterward opened all the Fair events. Most notable of this year’s Fair was the near record heat with each day over 100 degrees. However, the heat did not quell visitors’ enthusiasm to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, or the stock horse competition and the branding contests held in the arena, between the horse races and pari-mutuel betting.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary announces a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Moses Project, founded to help children in foster care, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 16. Cash-only donations can be dropped off at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop located inside...
Elko Daily Free Press
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
Elko Daily Free Press
Suspect eludes law again
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon. The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County home sale prices, Sept. 5-9, 2022
931 Buckskin Place, $439,800; 2,160 sq. ft. 476 Walnut Street, $130,000; 540 sq.ft.
Elko Daily Free Press
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Manhunt continues in Elko area
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
Elko Daily Free Press
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko woman sentenced to prison
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
Elko Daily Free Press
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Another day of showers in forecast; record rain in Ely
ELKO – Elko ended up on the short end of the precipitation stick through midweek, but Ely saw record rainfall from the latest surge of monsoon moisture. A total of .31 of an inch of rain fell in Elko from Monday through Wednesday. It was the only precipitation to be seen in September so far at the halfway point of the month.
Elko Daily Free Press
UPDATE: Stolen pickup spotted, chase called off
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Undersheriff Justin Ames said. Law enforcement agencies...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 5:00 AM PDT.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on Elko Golf Course. A new 30 yr roof with Architectural Shingles and a New High Efficiency Carrier Furnace and AC unit and New Water Heater create this perfect package. Stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek boys 11th, girls 12th at Spartan Invitational
MURRAY, Utah — Not those Spartans, the Murray ones held a cross country meet. The Spring Creek cross country team competed Saturday in the Spartan Invitational, in Murray, Utah, the boys placing 11th out of 18 scoring teams and the girls finishing 12th out of 14 varsity programs. Varsity...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe
SOUTH TAHOE, California — Through four matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team is undefeated against 3A North competition. The Lady Spartans — after sweeping both North Valleys and Hug — gutted out a 3-2 victory Friday on the road at Wooster and blew through South Tahoe in three frames on Saturday.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans stumble against Hug
SPRING CREEK — Following Elko’s 4-1 loss Friday to Hug, the question that begged to be asked was how good are the Lady Hawks?. On Saturday, the Spring Creek girls soccer team suffered the same type of treatment as the Lady Indians — also allowing four goals but not pouring one into the frame.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts
RENO — Despite only playing one of its scheduled matches on the weekend, the Elko volleyball team made a good showing. On Friday, the Lady Indians’ match against South Tahoe was postponed due to air quality — makeup date still to be announced. But, Elko cruised in...
