Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on Elko Golf Course. A new 30 yr roof with Architectural Shingles and a New High Efficiency Carrier Furnace and AC unit and New Water Heater create this perfect package. Stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO