CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO