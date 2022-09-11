Read full article on original website
'That was really sad' | Charlotte nonprofit's food pantry still recovering after July 4th fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delmi Ponce, originally from Honduras, moved to Charlotte in hopes of being better able to provide for her family. The single mother of five kids, with one now battling cancer, told WCNC Charlotte anchor Jane Monreal that she reached out to several community services when she arrived in Charlotte. Camino Health Center was the only one to answer her call and gave her a gift card to buy food.
A Charlotte couple used pandemic aid to expand culinary footprint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To a passerby, Crepe Cellar's closed doors at the beginning of 2022 might have looked like the NoDa gastropub had fallen victim to the pandemic, but the neighborhood staple was not a casualty of the moment. Quite the opposite, actually. Today, behind the same brick-facade storefront...
The largest RV Showcase lands in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. North Carolina's largest RV Show is coming to Charlotte January 21st - 23rd and here with more is showcase manager, Jeff Haughton. Get ready Queen City to find out why so many people enjoy RVing. The largest RV show will descend upon the Carolinas exploring the new and different ways to travel, vacation and enjoy a home on wheels.
As Charlotte leaders celebrate South End's growth, many say it's getting too expensive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte you saw in the 1970s is long gone, with the city always expanding to welcome new residential development and businesses. A Chicago-based developer recently unveiled its plan for a $750 million project that will bring two new towers into South End, including hundreds of apartments. The company originally predicted three towers, but some Mecklenburg County leaders say the massive project is still a win.
Plumbing Fixes and Winter Preps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. All about the Pipes joined Charlotte Today this morning to talk about home improvement and prepping your home for cool winter months. While it may be hard to comprehend with the warm weather we're seeing right now, Mary Geiger from All About the Pipes says now is the perfect time to repair.
Charlotte VegFest is back this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-year hiatus, the 9th Annual Charlotte Vegfest is back and scheduled for Saturday, Sept 17th, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at The Ford Building at Camp North End, located at 1774 Statesville Avenue. Admission to the family friendly event is complimentary, and attendees...
Festival in the Park is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beloved Festival in the Park is back this year with the same event you know and love, and some exciting additions! The festival is one week earlier than normal this year which will be this coming weekend, September 16th through September 18th. Festival in the...
Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
QC Happenings: 11 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can look forward to sunny skies and warm temperatures this weekend as you head out for activities in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
For the second time in less than a week, parents brawled on a school bus. This time, it was on a CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after parents got involved in a fight on a Chester County, South Carolina school bus, a similar incident has now happened on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. CMS said the...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
No one injured after officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Officers said they responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along Onyx Street, not far from LC Coleman Park shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Police attempted a traffic stop...
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is coming up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, the Charlotte International Arts Festival is an annual celebration of imaginative visual and performing arts from the most creative international and local minds. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, they invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone.
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
'No credible threat' at North Mecklenburg High School
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day, after an anonymous tip threatened North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, located in Huntersville. The school dismissal was delayed while law enforcement investigated. Authorities...
