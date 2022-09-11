Read full article on original website
Related
Driver arrested after hitting 2-year-old in north Harris County, flees the scene, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to authorities. This happened at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted about the incident shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
‘No opportunity to make bail’: Suspects accused in murder of Pct. 3 deputy waive rights to future bond hearings
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects accused in the murder of Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday, where they waived their rights to future bond hearings, and are expected to remain in jail until the case is resolved. This could be considered important...
Man arrested and charged with allegedly killing Houston family of 4 in 2014
HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested this week after he got off a plane from China for his alleged role in the deaths of a co-worker and his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the "huge news" that officials from the San Francisco Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and Department of Homeland Security took Feng Lu into custody as he got off his flight from China. He was reportedly taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is pending extradition back to Texas. Lu has been charged with capital murder.
HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally shoots ex-boyfriend during fight inside her home in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman says she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a fight inside her home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The fatal shooting was reported Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive. Police said...
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
Click2Houston.com
Husband, father of 2 sues Jack in the Box, claiming employee shot at him during dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is suing a fast food chain after they say a worker pulled out a gun and shot at them. The family said they were at a Jack In The Box drive-thru window back in March 2021 when they got into an argument with the employee about curly fries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Innocent woman shot twice during drive-by near Fifth Ward, police say
HOUSTON — A woman is in good condition after being shot twice as a gunman drove and fired several times into her home, according to Houston Police. The drive-by shooting happened late Tuesday night on Margarita Street near Wheatley High School and Fifth Ward. Police said the woman was...
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
fox26houston.com
Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
Niko Niko’s holds fundraiser for family of murdered 16-year-old employee
HOUSTON — Niko Niko’s held a fundraiser Wednesday to help cover funeral costs for the family of a 16-year-old employee murdered after her shift. All net proceeds from the location at I-10 and Beltway 8, where Emily Rodriguez-Avila worked, will go to the teen’s family. “It’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Parents of 2-year-old boy found wandering in southwest Houston have been found, police say
HOUSTON – The parents of a 2-year-old boy that was wandering in southwest Houston Thursday have been found, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports about a child that was found in the 6500 block of Sands Point Drive around 6:05 a.m. According to HPD, the...
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dad relieved after finding toddler in southwest Houston neighborhood, police say
HOUSTON — A toddler's father said he is relieved after his child was found in a southwest Houston neighborhood Thursday. Police were called just before 6 a.m. to the area of Sands Point Drive near Tarnef Drive. The dad said the child somehow got out the front door. He...
Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant
A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex
Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
Comments / 1