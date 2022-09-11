ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

truecrimedaily

Man arrested and charged with allegedly killing Houston family of 4 in 2014

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested this week after he got off a plane from China for his alleged role in the deaths of a co-worker and his family. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the "huge news" that officials from the San Francisco Police Department, Customs and Border Protection, and Department of Homeland Security took Feng Lu into custody as he got off his flight from China. He was reportedly taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is pending extradition back to Texas. Lu has been charged with capital murder.
cw39.com

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
fox26houston.com

Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX

