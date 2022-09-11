‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Revealed, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Talks Passholders, ‘Don’t Say Gay’, and More in New Interview, ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Debuts, & More: Daily Recap (9/10/22)

Read full article on original website
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney's Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new "Haunted Mansion" film, Deadline reports. "The Haunted Mansion" was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023.
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
BREAKING: Disney KiteTails Ending This Month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially ending this month. The final performances will take place on September 30, 2022. “As you know, Disney KiteTails debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park for the launch of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort. After this first year, we will transition the entertainment on Discovery River Lagoon to the Flotillas. The last flight for Disney KiteTails will be September 30, 2022.
New Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll Replica Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Indiana Jones voodoo doll replica has been released at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The voodoo doll figurine first debuted at Disneyland earlier this month, alongside other replicas from the "Indiana Jones" franchise.
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this "Pinocchio" Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, Dino Diner Disappears from DinoLand U.S.A., Trying the First Hard Liquor Cocktails at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (9/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 15, 2022.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It's a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
Avatar: Explore Pandora Temporary Exhibit Opening Next Week in Shanghai Disneyland
James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment have teamed up with Disney to create Avatar: Explore Pandora, a new temporary attraction for Shanghai Disneyland. Avatar: Explore Pandora is an exhibit and will be open from September 22, 2022, to March 2023. The “attraction” entrance is next to Tron Lightcycle...
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (9/15/22): SEASON PREMIERE – Yelling About D23 Expo Park Announcements, Match Game Returns
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
Manny Jacinto Joins ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Cast
Manny Jacinto has joined the cast of “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” Variety reports. Jacinto is most known for his role as Jason Mendoza in “The Good Place,” which concluded in 2020. Leslye Headland is serving as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer of “The Acolyte.” Amandla...
Colorful Walt Disney World MagicBand+ Design Now Available
A new, colorful Walt Disney World MagicBand+ design debuted in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World MagicBand+ – $44.99. The design is brightly colored and features a cast of favorite characters. The multicolored...
Closer Look at New Promenade Blueprints for Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris
Thanks to Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter, we have a closer look at the “Project Lake Promenade” blueprints. This project is part of an expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris that will create a new promenade through the center of the park. New themed toilets...
New Limited Edition ‘Transformation At Twilight’ Pins and Disney Cats Halloween Pins at Disneyland Resort
Two new collections of "Transformation At Twilight" pins and Disney Cats Halloween pins are available at Disneyland Resort. We found both of these collections in 20th Century Music Co. Limited Edition "Big Hero 6" Mochi...
No Clear Progress Made on Former Tarzan’s Treehouse After Tarps Removed at Disneyland
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park has now been permanently closed for over a year to become something new entirely. Disney has yet to announce what the new attraction will be, though it has been rumored it could be an “Encanto” or S.E.A. treehouse. The entrance tree and bridge were fully removed early this summer, and the treehouse has since remained obscured by tarps.
