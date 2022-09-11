Read full article on original website
KSDK
Scary-good St. Louis Halloween events
Dana runs through Citygarden to preview MOHIST's Haunted History Walking Tours and The Great GO! St. Louis Halloween Race.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This St. Louis Mansion Looks Like Buckingham Palace Inside [PHOTOS]
While you say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, say hello to this stunning mansion in the Central West End. Decorated in grand style, the eight bedroom mansion was built for Lewis Zozier, a commercial baker and generous philanthropist, in the late 1800's. The royalty-worthy home includes a hand-carved wood staircase, elegant...
KSDK
North St Louis man turns his life around by designing fancy bicycles
"All I saw was darkness. All I saw was trouble and death and funerals and court sentencings for my peers."
KSDK
Grand Prix Watch Party coming to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in October
The luxury watch party will be held on Oct. 23. Tables of 10 will cost $1,000.
KSDK
The 55th Annual St. Louis Lebanese Festival is this weekend at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
This Saturday and Sunday the 55th Annual St. Louis Lebanese Festival is happening at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral in downtown St. Louis. The parish has been serving up authentic Lebanese cuisine to the St. Louis community for almost eighty years through their Wednesday lunch program, and for 55 years they have hosted the St. Louis Lebanese Fall Festival with live music, authentic Lebanese food, raffle prizes, children's activities, and cultural booths.
Amazon workers protest in St. Peters Wednesday
Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.
Morning Sun
Oops: Car leaves St. Louis gas station with hose dragging
Police in St. Louis are looking to talk to a young man who left a gas station with gas – and the pump’s hose. Police said on Facebook they’re quite certain it was only a mistake that the driver pulled away from Manny’s Marathon, 705 E Washington St., St. Louis, without returning the nozzle to the pump.
Missouri Man Charged by City Because He Has Too Many Sunflowers
The world has some big problems right now. This isn't one of them. A Missouri man is being taken to court because the city he lives in believes he has too many sunflowers in his yard. Fox 2 St. Louis visited with Chris Bank of St. Peters, Missouri. They report...
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
KSDK
Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is coming to St. Charles this weekend
Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, tasty treats, seasonal plantings and more. Tickets can be bought online by clicking here for a discounted price. At the gate tickets are $15 for Friday,...
KSDK
Jury continues to deliberate for more than 15 hours in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire trial
ST. LOUIS — The jury deliberated all of Thursday but still has not reached a verdict in the murder-for-hire trial of former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman. The full day of deliberations came a day after closing arguments and hours of initial deliberations on Wednesday. In total, the jury's been deliberating for almost 15 hours.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, of Waterloo, Illinois, is convicted on one count of wire fraud. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to several schemes between March 27, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal money from his former employer.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunny and warm Thursday
The forecast through the week has been a quiet one, with sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Not much change is expected for Thursday.
KSDK
Quiet Thursday night in St. Louis, 80s on track for Friday
It will be comfortably warm for Friday night football, with temps in the upper 70s. Expect a bright and warm weekend before hot weather returns Monday.
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday, Sept. 14 to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
St. Louis native premiered featured film in south county
A St. Louis native premiered his latest feature film in his hometown.
St. Peters Amazon Workers Walk Out Over Pay, Working Conditions
30 workers joined in the union-led effort at Amazon's vast fulfillment center
KSDK
I-Team: A look at dogfighting in the bi-state, focusing on the bust in North St. Louis
5 On Your Side looks at a situation much bigger than the dogfighting ring case in North St. Louis. Our Christine Byers finds out why problems like this, won't stop.
St. Peters man going to court for a second time over sunflowers in yard
The City of St. Peters is taking a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
