Ann Arbor, MI

Position group power rankings: How the Wolverines stack up at each position after two weeks of play

The Michigan football team has moved to 2-0 with blowout wins over Colorado State and Hawaii, and the Wolverines have enjoyed many of pleasant surprises, even with both games going largely as expected. Between Michigan's new defensive stars, big plays from standout reserves on offense and arguably the most encouraging conclusion to the starting quarterback battle possible, the Wolverines seem to be clicking on all cylinders heading into another forecasted blowout against Connecticut.
'He wants to be great': Freshman CJ Stokes impressing early for Michigan

When it came to how CJ Stokes' was going to fare in his freshman season with Michigan, the tape on his ankles probably gave it away. It was the heat of August, a time of year that Jim Harbaugh affectionately calls the time that "carves the body and shapes the mind." Fall camp was in full swing, and Michigan was holding essentially open auditions for its No. 3 running back role. Former four-star Texas big back Tavierre Dunlap, redshirt sophomore linebacker and four-star offensive prospect Kalel Mullings, walk-on and amateur boxer Isaiah Gash and others were all looking to come out on top in the role.
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-UConn preview

The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down Michigan's third game of the season, and what the Wolverines need to show...
Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
Toledo trailer: 'The fight continues'

No. 2 Ohio State is well into Week 3 of the college football season. After the first two games, the Buckeyes are 2-0, with wins against Notre Dame and Arkansas State, both at home. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Toledo to Ohio Stadium. On Thursday before the third...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo

How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation

MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
