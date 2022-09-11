Read full article on original website
China Evergrande's unit starts mass production of first EV model
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said its electric vehicle (EV)unit started mass production on Friday of the Hengchi 5 model at a plant in the northern city of Tianjin.
Dealmakers, investors descend on Singapore for high-profile conferences
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Dealmakers, fund managers and CEOs are flocking to Singapore for a slew of high-profile conferences this month, as the city-state burnishes its credentials as a major global financial centre.
Indonesian gig drivers fear hardship after fuel price hike
Sitting on the side of a Jakarta road anxiously waiting for his phone to ping, driver Muhammad Ridwan says it is now barely worth hurtling through thick smog every day to ferry passengers. "It significantly burdens me whenever I buy fuel these days," said 38-year-old Grab driver Iwan Nur Akbar, who had waited an hour for an order to ping on his phone.
