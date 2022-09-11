ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

No. 20 Kentucky shuts down Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Florida

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIRAT_0hqZUUKn00

No. 20 Kentucky’s defense dominated No. 12 Florida Saturday night, holding the Gators scoreless in the second half for a 26-16 victory in a Southeastern Conference opener in Gainesville, Fla.

The Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 SEC) held the Gators (1-1, 0-1) to just 279 yards in total offense and came up with two interceptions and two late fourth-down stops to preserve the win, Kentucky’s third in the last five meetings with the Gators.

It gave the Wildcats consecutive victories in the series for the first time since 1976-77 and presented coach Mark Stoops with his 61st victory with the Wildcats, breaking a tie with Bear Bryant for the school record.

Will Levis was 13 of 24 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown for Kentucky, which was without leading returning rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. for a second week. Kavosiey Smoke led the Wildcats in rushing with 80 yards.

Anthony Richardson struggled for Florida, going 14 of 35 passing for only 143 yards and rushing for just 4 more. His two interceptions led to 14 points for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats took a 23-16 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to Matt Ruffolo’s tying 24-yard field goal and Keidron Smith’s 65-yard interception return late in the third period. Ruffolo’s 26-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining clinched it.

After a lackluster first quarter that ended with Florida leading 3-0, the two teams combined for a wild second period.

The Gators scored their only touchdown on Trevor Etienne’s 11-yard run after gaining possession on Gervon Dexter Jr.’s interception. Adam Mihalek booted a 50-yard field goal and the Gators added a safety when Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow was forced to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone after bad snap.

The Wildcats scored on Levis’ 55-yard touchdown strike to Dane Key and got their second on Levis’ sneak from a yard out following Jordan Wright’s one-handed interception and return to Florida’s 6-yard line.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Dexter, KY
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Nebraska State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bear Bryant
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Scott Frost
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy