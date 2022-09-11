ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman wounded in double shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and a woman were wounded Thursday after a double shooting in West Baltimore's Madison Park section, city police said. Around 8 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street. There, they found a 31-year-old man who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they found a man who had been shot in the leg in southwest Baltimore this morning. Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Ellicott Drive just after 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was shot. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify three homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore. One of them was killed last month. 38-year-old Jessica Johnson was killed on September 11, 2022, in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. 36-year-old Terrell Davis was killed on September 14, 2022, in the 800 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the identity of the man was was killed on September 13. Investigators say 30-year-old Lawrence Green III was shot just after 7:30 in the morning. Police say that when they arrived, Green appeared to have been shot in the head. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police identify officer who fired weapon in police shooting in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a police-involved shooting in Rosedale on Saturday. Police say Officer Chiveral was the officer. Police say that Officer Chiveral is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct and has been on the force for three years. County salary records list an Ian Chiveral as a police officer.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager injured in Arbutus shooting last week, say Baltimore County Police

ARBUTUS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a teenage boy was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday, September 9. Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue in Arbutus at about 9:45 p.m. When officers responded to the scene, they say they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.
ARBUTUS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

OCME staff: Woman found inside vehicle near Southwest Baltimore mall shot in head

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a vehicle near the Westside Shopping Center on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the rear of the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person slumped over in a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., police said.Once there, they noticed that the woman was suffering from trauma to the head, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced her dead by 12:50 p.m., police said.The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where staff determined that she had been shot in the head, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old driver dies after striking tree in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after he crashed his car into a tree late Monday in Randallstown, Baltimore County police said. The boy was driving on Liberty Road around 10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle turned on Liberty Road. The boy attempted to change to lanes to avoid striking other cars, but lost control and hit a curb and then a tree.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized. According to police, just after 4 a.m., officers in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a shooting near Cambria Street. Once on scene, officers located a 43-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two people shot early Tuesday morning in Baltimore, one dead

There were two separate shootings in the same morning today across Baltimore City. The first happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, when a 23-year-old took himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard. Hours...
BALTIMORE, MD

