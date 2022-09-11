Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Ludacris returns home to perform at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Ludacris is returning to his hometown of Champaign to perform at the State Farm Center. The concert will be during the University of Illinois homecoming. Ludacris will be performing at 8 p.m. on October 15. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on...
foxillinois.com
Springfield high schools went on soft lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three District 186 high schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday following what turned out to be a fake threat. We're told the Springfield police received an anonymous call around 1:20 p.m. stating a shooting happened inside a room at Springfield High School. Police...
foxillinois.com
Illinois 105 construction begins Sept. 19
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced that a bridge deck replacement project on Illinois 105/William Street over Lake Decatur begins Monday, Sept. 19. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will include replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams,...
foxillinois.com
$150,000 in grants coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will be receiving $150,00 in grants to support downtown Springfield. The funding is to help the city and economic development organizations develop and create plans to foster relationships with businesses. “This funding will give the city additional support to maximize opportunities to invest in...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor re-running for election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is running for re-election. Mayor Langfelder is holding a campaign kick-off at Motorheads on Wednesday. This is Mayor Langfelder's third time running for mayor, and if re-elected this could be his final term serving as mayor. He served three terms as...
foxillinois.com
Railroad strike avoided
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The railroad Union and the U.S. Labor Department reached an agreement on Thursday. Earlier in September, a freight rail strike threatened to shut down railroads across the county, and a strike was planned for Friday. After more than 20 hours of negotiations, the Railroads Unions...
foxillinois.com
MLK Jr statue vandalized in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Martin Luther King Jr statue was vandalized in downtown Springfield. According to Dave Druker of the Secretay of State's office, the vandalism happened at 11 p.m. Sunday night. We're told that 24-year-old Fernando Garcia Martinez is charged with one count of criminal damage to...
foxillinois.com
Controlled burn in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a controlled burn in Chatham. The propane burn will be on Wednesday, from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. in the field behind Glenwood Intermediate School. The Chatham Fire Department will be parked on school property during the burn.
foxillinois.com
Amtrak cancels long-distance rides affecting Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains throughout the United States. The long-distance train from Chicago to New Orleans stops right here in Champaign, affecting many local passengers trying to get to and back from the city. A looming nationwide railroad worker strike is a possibility that will affect many across the country.
foxillinois.com
Road close for pavement patching in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The following roads will be closed to complete pavement patching. The patching will be at Prospect Avenue and William Street. One northbound and southbound lane of Prospect Avenue between Daniel Street and Charles Street. The closures will begin on Wednesday, September 14, and will reopen...
foxillinois.com
You can now volunteer for the ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The hour-long orientation to volunteer starts at 5:30 p.m. on September 14 and it will be held at the ALPLM library building. The event will spell out how to join the team...
foxillinois.com
Multiple streets closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Multiple Springfield streets will be closed down starting on Thursday. Fifth Street, from Ash Street to Stanford Avenue will be closed down due to resurfacing. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the construction will begin on Thursday. Officials say the entire project is anticipated to...
foxillinois.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
foxillinois.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
foxillinois.com
You can recommend who performs at the Levitt Amp
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series is returning in 2023 for three more years. The planning committee wants to hear from the public about performances they would like to see. You can recommend performers for the upcoming season by filling out the online form here.
foxillinois.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
foxillinois.com
Chatham Police K9 Bella passed away
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Retired Chatham Police Department (CPD) K9 Bella has passed away. Bella was 13 years old and served the community for 7 years with her partner, James "JR" Richards. Bella began working with the CPD in 2010 and retired in 2017. Bella was a big part...
foxillinois.com
Police reminding people do not drink and drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are reminding people to drive sober or get pulled over. The Decatur Police Department says there were 28 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during the Labor Day Holiday. “As law enforcement officers, we do our best to protect motorists and pedestrians,” said Sergeant...
foxillinois.com
Crews respond to Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department extinguished the house fire at 859 S Belmont. When they got to the house firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves and front door. The fire was quickly put out. There...
foxillinois.com
City Council wants to make changes to TIF rules
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes coming up with TIF rules in the city council. Tuesday night, aldermen said they are looking change TIF rules in Springfield. The city has been looking for ways to help homeowners fix up the insides and outsides of their homes. Aldermen Shawn Gregory...
