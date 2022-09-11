Read full article on original website
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles will be joined by his siblings to mount a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as thousands of mourners stand in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state.
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A British youth charity set up by the then Prince Charles in the 1970s that has helped a million young people, including actor Idris Elba, to get training, find work or create community projects will continue to operate now he is monarch.
Mourners determined to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before she is laid to rest have queued through the night, in a line that stretches for miles across London.Some members of the public reported a wait time of nine hours, but many of them said it was worth it to witness the “breath-taking” serenity in Westminster Hall.Firefighters handed out bottles of water to those standing in the lengthy queue, which extended all the way to Southwark Park.Britain will say goodbye to its longest-serving monarch in a funeral service on Monday, 19 September.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Prince Harry to wear uniform at vigil as queen queue hits 11 hoursWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse
Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil beside the Queen’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.The 38-year-old was dressed in a morning suit on Wednesday as he walked behind the late monarch’s coffin with his relatives, most of whom wore military uniform.However, the restriction prompted outrage from some commentators, who noted that the prince had served in the army for a decade and had completed two tours in...
The Queen Consort has reportedly been nursing a broken toe throughout her execution of duties at the King’s side.Camilla suffered the injury prior to the Queen’s death and has been in “quite a lot of pain”, according to The Daily Telegraph.A source told the newspaper she has just been “getting on” with the job of supporting the King during an emotionally and physically gruelling week.“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” the source reportedly told the Tele.The PA news agency approached the King’s spokesman for comment on his wife’s condition and was told:...
