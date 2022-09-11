App State Fans Go Wild in Streets After Upset Win Over Texas AM

Mountaineers fans made sure to make the most of the celebration following the historic upset.

Unranked Appalachian State , fresh off a 63–61 home loss versus North Carolina in Week 1, went on the road to College Station and stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17–14 on Saturday afternoon.

App State’s defense held Texas A&M to just 186 yards of total offense, while the Mountaineers’ offense held the ball for 41:30 en route to the upset.

“We just came into College Station and beat the No. 6 team in the country. How cool is that?,” App State coach Shawn Clark told ESPN on the field after the game.

“I wish my wife and kids were here. My little son, Braxton. It’s unbelievable. I love this program, it means everything to me. We’ve lost three in a row. That’s hard at Appalachian State, but to win here, hey, God is good, and we’re gonna have one hell of a time on that plane ride back to Boone tonight,” Clark added.

There is no doubt the players were in line for a fun plane ride home to North Carolina, but the App State faithful was not going to wait until the team returned to start the celebration.

The App State win is arguably the second-biggest win in program history, trailing only the 2007 upset of Michigan in the Big House.

App State was not the program then that it is now, as the Mountaineers are undoubtedly one of the most dangerous 1–1 programs in the nation heading into Week 3.

