Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Video: Green Hope High student punches teacher

A student at Green Hope High School is being disciplined after being caught on video hitting a teacher, causing them to fall to the floor. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Ammo stolen from shipping containers throughout NC

Large amounts of ammunition have recently been stolen from freight line shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Amazon closing Durham warehouse with 400 workers

Amazon is closing or delaying four warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a warehouse in Durham that employs some 400 people.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Truck fire closes I-95N in Dunn overnight, into morning

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The U.S. 421 bridge will remain closed until Wednesday morning to allow it to cool after the fire and for crews to make sure it is structurally sound.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

Driver killed in I-85 tractor-trailer crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

I-95 N bridge reopened after beams undamaged by fire

One lane of the Interstate 95 northbound bridge in Dunn opened Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after a large fire under the bridge exposed steel girders to intense heat. The other lane will reopen after minor repair work.
DUNN, NC
WRAL

Raw: Driver sees smoke on bridge over I-85, turns around

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raw: Driver sees smoke on bridge over I-85, turns around. A driver who witnessed the tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 near Hillsborough Wednesday captured the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats

Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
NASH COUNTY, NC

