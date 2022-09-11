Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Fall fun returns this weekend at Phillips Farms of Cary
Get ready for Farm style Fun in Cary this fall! Phillips Farms of Cary officially opens this Saturday with fun for every member of the family.
WRAL
Video: Green Hope High student punches teacher
A student at Green Hope High School is being disciplined after being caught on video hitting a teacher, causing them to fall to the floor. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Fayetteville home destroyed in fire
Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned.
WRAL
Long-time Harris Teeter employee surprised by $22K gift from community at sendoff party
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to store to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has been an employee there for 20 years.
WRAL
WRAL
Ammo stolen from shipping containers throughout NC
Large amounts of ammunition have recently been stolen from freight line shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood, some officers in tactical gear
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
WRAL
Amazon closing Durham warehouse with 400 workers
Amazon is closing or delaying four warehouse and delivery stations in North Carolina as part of a nationwide cutback, according to reports. Among them is a warehouse in Durham that employs some 400 people.
WRAL
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a...
WRAL
Bus driver issues bring frustration to parents, students
Parents in Wake County and Wayne County are frustrated with the lack of bus drivers as it's having an impact on their child getting to school on time. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
WRAL
WRAL
Thieves steal cars from Raleigh dealership, use cars for another crime
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Thieves steal cars from Raleigh dealership, use cars for another crime. First, five cars were stolen from a dealership and then the thieves tried to...
WRAL
WRAL
Driver killed in I-85 tractor-trailer crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person was killed Wednesday on Interstate 85 in Orange County after a tractor trailer overturned and caught fire. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WRAL
I-95 N bridge reopened after beams undamaged by fire
One lane of the Interstate 95 northbound bridge in Dunn opened Wednesday, roughly 24 hours after a large fire under the bridge exposed steel girders to intense heat. The other lane will reopen after minor repair work.
WRAL
Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker defends himself after petition filed to remove him from office
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wake Sheriff Gerald Baker defends himself after petition filed to remove him from office. Because the Wake County District Attorney did not sign the petition,...
WRAL
Moore County K-9 team helps find missing woman
K-9s in law enforcement and rescue operations continue to prove their worth. That was the case recently in Moore County where a women with cognitive issues went missing in the dark of night.
WRAL
Raw: Driver sees smoke on bridge over I-85, turns around
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raw: Driver sees smoke on bridge over I-85, turns around. A driver who witnessed the tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 near Hillsborough Wednesday captured the...
WRAL
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats
Parents outraged after Nash County high school admins appear to blame girls for online threats. High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting the sexual harassment, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
WRAL
